"Minimalist, luxe, and versatile" — those are the three words that fashion editor-turned-designer Brittany Kozerski uses to characterize her latest release: JADE Swim's summer collection. Jun. 22 was the official kickoff date, welcoming a string of new releases that will slowly drop over the course of the season. The additions include six all-new silhouettes, rendered in textures old (sustainable ECONYL fabric) and new (metallic ribbed; terry). And, with the first drop fully available on the brand's site, things are off to a great start.

The six new styles are as varied as they come — with the fuller-coverage Gia Halter Top featuring a drawstring neckline and the Yara One Piece offering a center-ruched, strapless fit. Each aims to offer boosted adjustability, so that the wearer can build their own look based on desired coverage and individual comfort. And, as the brand is famed for, each suit is intentioned for doubling as ready-to-wear, with its minimalist lines and shapes lending themselves to be worn with or without the pool.

Each of the three drops boasts a different texture, and the first to land on-site is a longtime favorite for JADE. ECONYL®, the brand's 100% regenerated nylon fabric, has long been responsible for JADE Swim's elegant, simplistic look and feel. Each ECONYL® piece can be shopped in four different color-ways, including pear, blonde, terracotta and sky. "This season, we went more warm toned with zen, soothing colors than traditional summer brights, shared Kozerski. "Terracotta was released in 2018 and immediately sold out with customers still on the waitlist and asking for its return, so this season felt like the perfect time to bring it back, but also surround it with more warm toned complimentary colors."

The upcoming drops will lean into 2020's splashiest styles, with terry textures in different hues and metallic ribbed sets in tow. Still, all styles maintain the brand's focus on sustainability, seeking to go beyond the buzzword to find new avenues for mindful output. "A lot of sustainability talk stops at fabric and packaging, but there are so many other conscious decisions," says Kozerski, "from factory choice, to trendless design, to sustainable operations, et cetera ... We try to keep that in mind with every aspect of the business."

Shop the releases from the Black-owned brand ahead, and keep tabs on JADE Swim for more throughout the summer:

