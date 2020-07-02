You know how certain lipstick shades or nail colors just feel like summer? That's the vibe with INNBEAUTY PROJECT's new Slushy Serum Moisturizer Crush. Although it officially launched on June 19 — and it's a skincare product, not a shade — the serum-moisturizer has all the makings of a summer cult favorite. For one, there's the fact that the $28 treatment delivers intense moisture without the heaviness of a cream moisturizer, making it ideal for, well, the entire warm-weather season. Then, there's the fully curbside recyclable pump bottle it's packaged in, one of the first of its kind. (Which is perfect for every season.)

Four key ingredients play a starring role in Slushy, working on top of a water, silicone (or dimethicone), and hydrogenated vegetable oil base. First up is hyaluronic acid — the industry-favorite hydrator you've probably heard all about by now. Next up is bakuchiol, a retinol alternative that offers line-smoothing results similar to the vitamin, without the trademark irritation it's known to cause. Two plant-based ingredients — yuzu oils and INNBEAUTY PROJECT's Even Out Complex — round out Slushy, targeting multiple skincare aspects: brightening, hyperpigmentation, redness, dark spots, and more. Yuzu is rich in vitamin C, too, so prepare for extra antioxidants.

The namesake "slushy" texture is created by the first two hero ingredients, though. According to the beauty brand, the unique creation is the result of bakuchiol being spun at super-fast speeds into an already made hyaluronic acid serum, allowing the two components to coexist within one formula as both a serum and a moisturizer. There are no extra steps needed to activate the formula once it's in your hands, either — you can apply it to your skin just like a regular serum or moisturizer, and even keep it in the fridge if you want it to feel nice and cool.

To add the unique new hydrator to your own routine, pick up a bottle by visiting INNBEAUTY PROJECT's website. Or, just follow the link below straight to the Slushy Serum Moisturizer Crush.

