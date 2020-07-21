Known as a goldmine of emerging talent and a secret trove for finding rare pieces from still under-the-radar designers, Independent Together LA's bi-annual warehouse sale is now shop-able online for the first time. Available now, the must-see event includes buzzy names like Clyde, Alyx, Imago-A, and Sandy Liang. (Yes, that floral sundress is majorly discounted right now.) But run, don't walk, because it'll only last through Jul. 23.

The sale is hosted by cult-favorite store LCD, a a multi-brand e-tailer created in 2012 by music industry vet Geraldine Chung. Chung set out to showcase emerging names in fashion, and its stores quickly became the place every new designer wants to be stocked in and underground-loving shoppers frequent for new discoveries. In 2017, LCD organized its in-person warehouse sales, Independent Together. Its main purpose was to help independent brands get rid of end-of-season inventory responsibly and profitably. And due to fashion's love for the unknown and underrated, the bi-annual sales quickly grew into largely awaited events. But this year, due to health concerns surrounding the pandemic, its typical warehouse set-up was interrupted. And rather than nixing or postponing, Chung opted to move the event entirely online for the first time. Available now, the impressive list of names entails prices between $40 and $500 with some markdowns totaling as much as 90 percent off. From accessories to intimates, just a few names in the mix are Alyx 9SM, Aries, Pari Desai, Modern Weaving, Le Specs, and even includes some fresh-of-the-runway styles.

Packed with amazing finds across each category, here's just a select few that will surely sell out.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.