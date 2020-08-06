While lipsticks have somewhat of a reputation for leaving you with dry lips, lip glosses have managed to sneakily get away with it. But despite their liquid consistency, they can be equally as dehydrating once they come off. To fix this, ILIA Beauty's new Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil provides wearers with a hydrating formula — that comes without any of that dreaded stickiness in tow.

In six variations of pink, mauve, and orange, these pretty tubes are now available on ILIA's website. The stylish shades border on neutral, but have just enough pigment to give you a light tint. Making up the pinks are hues like Only You and Petals, and on the darker end of the spectrum are purply shades like Linger and Maybe Violet. Your darkest option is Saint, which takes on a burnt orange tone. While the colors are reason enough to purchase, each gloss ($26) is full of vital components that contribute to healthy, hydrated skin.

Within the formula are three hero ingredients that promise moisturized lips, one of which you'll instantly recognize and two you may not be as familiar with (though you'll want to be soon). The most famous of the three is none other than hyaluronic acid, which brings noticeable plumpness to your lips thanks to its ability to hold 1,000 times its weight in water.

Courtesy of ILIA

Alongside of it are meadowfoam seed oil and salicornia herbacea extract, the former being responsible for locking in the moisture hyaluronic brings and the latter for improving your skin's hydration by up to 6,000 percent — all impressive benefits and quite different ingredients from the ones found in your average gloss.

Like the composition of the formula, the product's finish is unique, too. Not quite a tint or stain, but not as goopy as a gloss, it covers your lips in a smooth, silky coat that's meant to last for two hours. And because its luster is so sheer, it's easy to layer on its own or on top of your other favorite lip products.

Improve the hydration of your pout minus that tacky feeling and shop all six colors from the new line, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.