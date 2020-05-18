Launching a clothing brand in the midst of a global pandemic means navigating uncharted waters. Just ask model Hunter McGrady, whose brand-new inclusive collection All Worthy just launched last month. And while some of the world has transitioned to a slower pace, the activist and influencer says she’s busier than ever.

“It was always planned for April, and so we just kind of went forth with it, minus a launch party and all that jazz,” McGrady says. After spending more than a year planning, the model says she was ready to “see the vision you put your heart and soul into come to life and be something tangible that you can hold and see and wear.”

McGrady’s vision consists of 11 warm-weather pieces for everyday wear, encompassing easy basics like comfy graphic tees and scoop tanks in vibrant sherbet shades and more elevated separates like breezy midi skirts in a punchy animal print and sleek black jumpsuits. And while All Worthy’s inaugural collection definitely scores points for versatility and hitting on some of 2020’s top trends, its pièce de résistance is hands-down its inclusivity, with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X or 0 to 36 and inseams catering from petite to long heights.

“I’ve always dreamt of a world where I can go shopping with my girlfriends of all sizes, size 2 to 22, and wear the same garment,” says McGrady. “Nothing is more of a letdown than your girlfriend wearing something and you’re like, ‘Oh my god, where did you get that? I want that!’ and it doesn’t come in your size. And that’s the reality for so many of us.” The influencer notes that the recent years have seen brands rise to the occasion in terms of sizing — but there's still some gaps to be filled. "Size diversity is not nearly as prevalent as it should be right now, so just to contribute to that in any way possible has been such a huge blessing."

The new line is also hitting new ground for home-shopping network QVC. "It's the first time they've had a designer design from a plus-sized point of view," says McGrady. "Also, I'm the first designer to bring this wide array of sizes. Most of their designers go up to a 3X, which is incredible and groundbreaking in and of itself. But it's the first time they're offering XXS to 5X. So, it was a really perfect partnership for both of us."

All Worthy marks McGrady's first solo venture as a designer, and the process has not been without its challenges. "Everything has been a huge learning experience, even down to picking fabrics," she explains. "I was staunch on making sure that we had the best quality. So, figuring out the right fabrics for each piece is always a challenge, while also trying to stay in our price range." (All Worthy pieces range from $29.50 for a scoop-neck tank top to $89.75 for a blazer dress.)

All the hard work and headaches have seemingly paid off as McGrady says the reception to All Worthy's April 22 launch on QVC has been overwhelmingly positive. In fact, the brand had several items sell out in its first week. "We sold out of our jumpsuit," says McGrady. "My first on-air with QVC, it literally flew off in eight or nine minutes. We also sold out of our tank tops and our All Worthy and Brooklyn T-shirts. When you work so hard on these things, it's so incredible to see people excited to get them."

While you might think the model is pausing to enjoy the brand's initial success, as it happens, McGrady is in the throes of finalizing the All Worthy's lineup for fall and winter, as well as vision-casting her plans for the future. "I want to do it all," says the designer. "I'm a person who just wants to take a big bite out of life. I want to do accessories, handbags, shoes. I would love to expand the size range for shoes, like wide calf, wide width, and even hit the higher sizes like 12 and 13. I really want All Worthy to be not just a brand, but a lifestyle."

