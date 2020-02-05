Dry skin and winter go hand in hand like a Chanel purse and quilting: not always, but pretty common. And, as you probably know, there's nothing fun about a flaky face for months on end. Luckily, Huda Kattan's skincare brand, Wishful just announced its first product will officially drop on Feb. 16 (though it teased fans with a limited-quantities drop on Feb. 4), and along with bringing some summer sweetness into your winter days, it might help rid of those pesky dry patches and dull appearance, too.

Enter: Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub, $39. The lightweight, milky exfoliator is safe for all skin types and made with beauty's recent go-to fruit ingredients: pineapple and papaya enzymes. The two fruit extracts help break down dead cells, soothe aggravated areas, and leave behind refreshed, smooth skin (and probably a nice scent). Other key-ingredient powerhouses AHA (alpha hydroxy acid) and BHA (beta hydroxy acid) work against dull skin, pigmentation, and acne scars. Last, soft physical exfoliants even skin texture and complexion.

Although noticeably buffed skin is promised after one use, Wishful suggests using the scrub two to three times during a 10-day period for maximum, long-term effects. And for those looking for full-body radiance, Kattan also uses Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub on her lips, hands, neck, chest, and body.

Courtesy of Wishful

While Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub is the first, it definitely won't be the last from Kattan's Wishful. The beauty mogul — who already has a makeup line, Huda Beauty, and fragrance line, Kayali — announced her foray into skin care early in January 2020. "This 17 year journey started from the heart and runs much more than skin deep, "reads an Instagram caption from Wishful on Jan. 13. "It’s kind of crazy, but when we decided to create a skincare line, we wanted to pull from everything I loved about skin, sooooo we partnered with the top labs in Korea & Japan & created the most GENTLE but EFFECTIVE skincare products that are so clean, so natural, and almost no scent (less than .2%)."

As you wait for the Feb. 16 Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub official drop date, and the rest of the highly anticipated line to be announced, you can sign up for the scrub's waitlist on Wishful's website or sephora.com to grab it as soon as it launches. And come Feb. 28, you'll be able to find it in Sephora stores, too. Below, a closer look at Yo Glow Enzyme Scrub to get you excited.