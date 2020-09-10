There aren't rules, per se, when it comes to makeup. But, there are traditional ways of doing things, which is why the classic styles never change too much. Even still, 2020 has been an anomaly and because of quarantine, the foundations of timeless looks have been overthrown. Predictably, this "trend" of unexpected trends will be continuing into fall with the Huda Beauty Haze Obsessions Eyeshadow Palettes serving as the catalyst. Following their three predecessors, this new update of the fan-favorite compact is here just in time to disrupt the ever-constant smoky eye.

The new colorways (available on Huda Beauty starting Sept. 15) aren't wildly out of the ordinary, but they're fresh enough to give your brown and gray-based eyeshadows a run for their money. Rather than a taupe or auburn base, you can turn to purple, green, or gold when you choose to pat out a smoky eye this season.

These shades are the main attractions of the Purple, Khaki, and Sand compacts. Khaki features several variations of green, a few muddled browns, and even a burst of shimmery lavender, while Purple and Sand are fairly similar in shades — including a range of lilacs, pinks, and deep plums.

Each of the palettes, like previous makes of Obsessions, come with nine eyeshadows, which makes it easy to switch up your looks as often as you'd like. There's also an equal distribution of the three finishes — shimmer, matte, and metallic — so you'll not only be shifting the color of your smoky eye, but livening up the texture, too.

This idea to change things up and provoke makeup wearers to rethink this classic for fall was fully intentional, something founder Huda Kattan noted in a press release. “While I know firsthand that it can be tricky to master, we created the Haze Obsessions trio to make the smoky eye a reality for beauty trendsetters by offering complementing shades and textures that are easy to experiment with," she said.

While bright colors have been a common thread between the new takes on classic looks in spring and summer, the smoky eye hasn't quite had a chance to transform. But with these new moody purples, pinks, and greens, you'll find it far simpler to skip your "safe" palette and blend in a different part of the rainbow.

Add your name to the waitlist for the new palettes capable of reinventing your smoky eye on Huda Beauty's site, and shop them for $29 each on Sept. 15.