How To Wear Sweatpants All Season Long, As Demonstrated By Jaime King

You've undoubtedly been inundated with plenty of news on the trendiest cozy attire lately. But as hotter days are approaching, insulated sweats and warm hoodies are probably the last thing on your mind. Still, it's possible to wear sweatpants all season long, and Jamie King just showed us how. Since Los Angeles is already feeling the summer heat, the actor just taught a lesson in how to stay cozy come sweltering temps and, surprisingly, you probably already own most of the casual outfits core pieces.

On Monday, Apr. 27, the star was seen out for a supplies run in Hollywood while sporting an off-duty ensemble that's worth noticing. Like most of us, the 41-year-old chose to make the trip in something comfortable but paired her grey sweatpants with a fitted bodysuit, instantly making the cozy classic a touch more elevated and significantly better suited for sunny weather. Even better: The sweatpants themselves are considerably tapered at the ankle, which means they fit more like a jogger than a traditional slouchy pair of sweatpants; the jogger's narrow ankle naturally lends a more presentable vibe. King accessories with a couple of gold necklaces and basically the whole world's most popular hat right now: a baseball cap.

Though not necessarily unprecedented, it's King's fashion stylist-approved formula of using simple-but-luxe pieces that makes her innovative look worth talking about.

To recreate the effortless ensemble, opt for a pair of marled joggers made of a more lightweight fabric like linen or cotton, rather than terry or wool. Staying on par with the warm weather theme here, King's bodysuit is the perfect top thanks to its spaghetti straps and low-cut neckline. Even her plain black hat is about as versatile (and cool) as it comes, so if you don't already have one in your arsenal, upgrade with Everlane's identical version.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Trust that King's cozy fit is the summer equivalent to whichever tank top and sweatpants combo you've been loving lately and curate a similar summer-appropriate outfit, now.

