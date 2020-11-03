The term "cool girl factor" is somewhat of a cliché, unless you're using it to describe Zoë Kravitz. You'd be hard-pressed to find a beauty look or style that the actor can't pull off. And although she's not afraid to experiment and switch things up on the red carpet, there's been a noticeable pattern, particularly when it comes to her go-to lipstick colors. Yes, over the years, Kravitz has noticeably gravitated toward crimson lip shades, giving fans a solid lesson in how to wear red lipstick.

Truly, there's no color more iconic than red when it comes to lipstick. While it's said that a shade exists for everyone, one could go even further to say that multiple shades exist for an individual — Kravitz is a shining example of this. Whether it's a classic true red, a deep maroon, or even a fun spin on the shade like coral or berry, you can count on Kravitz to have not only worn the shade, but to have worn it well.

Below, see the various shades she's embraced over the years as well as products that'll allow you to emulate the look.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

How To Wear Red Lipstick Like Zoë Kravitz: Rosy Gloss

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images

While visiting Manhattan on February 14, 2020, Kravitz opted for a translucent red lip gloss, a perfect accent to an outfit consisting of bright yellow and green details. A hue like this provides a more natural pop of color that's easy to swipe on and reapply throughout the day.

How To Wear Red Lipstick Like Zoë Kravitz: Classic Red

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

It's hard to find a more classic combination than black and white with a red lip. Kravitz wore this particular look to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards which, when paired with a polka dot pattern, delivered a stunning vintage feel. Celebrity makeup artist Nina Park, who worked with the actor that day, said in an Instagram post she used Yves Saint Laurent's Tatouage Couture Liquid Matte Lip Stains in Black Red Code and Red Tribe, as well as the brand's Dessin Des Levres Lip Liner Pencil in the shade Prune.

How To Wear Red Lipstick Like Zoë Kravitz: Neon Coral Red

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

If you're in search of a color that's more punchy than a timeless red, this hue Kravitz wore to the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party is a fitting choice. It embraces all the best parts of wearing a red lip, but the coral undertones make it feel fresh and unique.

How To Wear Red Lipstick Like Zoë Kravitz: Raspberry Red

Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This red lip on Kravitz at the "Rough Night" New York Premiere in 2017 had a berry tinge to it, which took it from a true red to a slightly more pinkish shade. For the times red feels too sharp, or if you tend to lean toward pink undertones, look for lipsticks like this that are a bit cooler in tone.

How To Wear Red Lipstick Like Zoë Kravitz: Cherry Red

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards, Kravitz wore a cherry red lip that perfectly matched her earrings. The color was slightly less saturated than most bold true reds, which gave it a more playful vibe — perfect for the days you want color that's not too dark or opaque.

How To Wear Red Lipstick Like Zoë Kravitz: Cherry Red Gloss

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Changing the finish of lipstick can instantly elevate a look. Rather than selecting a matte or velvet shade, try wearing a glossy red for a look that really stands out, such as the one Kravtiz wore to the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour.

How To Wear Red Lipstick Like Zoë Kravitz: Dark Berry

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can't truly appreciate the full spectrum of red lipsticks without testing out a dark shade. The saturated berry tone the singer and actor wore to The Meadows Music & Arts Festival in October 2016 is a classic example of how even the deepest tones can feel cool and elevated, without overwhelming the rest of your look.