Your perspective on loungewear in 2020 has likely changed from once a go-to for lazy days spent at home, to now a core work look. But as you expand their role, knowing how to make sweats look expensive will come in handy for situations that require a bit more finesse than just throwing on what's at the top of your clean laundry pile.

"It's a balance of mixing these different elements of things that naturally feel a little bit more lounge or athleisure combined with elements that are going to dress up and enhance your look," Micaela Erlanger, a celebrity and bridal stylist who works with Lucy Hale and Lupita Nyong'o, tells TZR. Finding the right harmony between formal and more relaxed pieces ensures that your ensemble still feels polished while keeping you comfortable. This could mean investing in designer loungewear staples, but it's also about considering fit and styling.

Scot Louie, a celebrity stylist who works with Keke Palmer and Iskra Lawrence, adds that his first tip for ensuring your sweats look expensive is to make sure you're pieces are clean and well-fitted. Tailored pieces, or ones designed to hang in more structured ways instantly feel more luxe. If you're eager to make your favorite at-home loungewear look more polished, below find nine stylist-approved ways to upgrade your cozy pieces.

How To Make Sweats Look Expensive: Coordinate

First off, change your mindset towards loungewear. "Make sure your loungewear is streamlined," Louie says. "How about a full Skims set? Treat your appearance at home like fashion and be intentional."

How To Make Sweats Look Expensive: Mix In Structured Pieces

"Pair your cozy loungewear with more structured items, for instance a stiffer leather piece like pants or coat in the fall," Peju Famojure, stylist who works with Solange Knowles, tells TZR. For summer, a plain tank in juxtaposition with leather shorts appears ultra-chic. Keep the rest of the ensembles refined by finishing off with minimal accessories, like a woven bag and sleek flip flops.

How To Make Sweats Look Expensive: Layer Luxe Jewelry

An easy way to upgrade your ensemble? "Add jewelry to your loungewear look, like some gold stackable rings and a necklace," Louie emphasizes. Another option is to embrace current trends like 2020's clear pieces. "While we are in the warmer months pairing loungewear with resin or lucite earrings can add an element of surprise since they come in varying opacities, colors, and shapes," Famojure notes.

How To Make Sweats Look Expensive: Add Heels

"When it comes to sweats, you have to think about the balance with your footwear choice and your pants choice," Erlanger notes. The stylist says in the case of sweatpants, she really thinks you can get away with a heel. Consider a square-toe option, or as suggested by editorial stylist Rachael Wang, a strappy heel. Even if your plans involve a game night with friends, a pair of pumps will make your sweats look and feel more expensive.

How To Make Sweats Look Expensive: Hoodie + Midi Skirt

To make your hoodie look lavish, Erlanger proposes pairing it with a midi skirt, and finishing off with fun sneakers. Give the ensemble some additional oomph by throwing on a pair of shiny hoops.

How To Make Sweats Look Expensive: Biker Shorts + Oversized Button-Up

Not over biker shorts quite yet? Erlanger suggests coupling the trendy bottoms with an oversized button-up and a pair of chic sandals. Add extra intrigue to your look by just buttoning up the top button.

How To Make Sweats Look Expensive: Choose A Good Quality Tee

Erlanger recommends choosing a good quality tee. "If you want to dress up your tee, I would probably choose something that’s less sheer, but by nature it’s going to feel a little more expensive." To style the versatile piece, opt for something luxe over it. Consider a polished blazer, floral duster in the summer, and leather jacket come fall.

How To Make Sweats Look Expensive: Tuck In Your Top

If you're looking for a simple way to dress up your sweatsuit, Wang recommends tucking the sweatshirt into the waistband of the sweatpants to create a waistline. Shoe wise, Louie says to pair the loungewear with a great textured or printed heel to instantly elevate the look.

How To Make Sweats Look Expensive: Try Out Shorts

For summer 2020, sweat shorts are all the craze among the fashion set. To make the laidback bottom feel especially luxe, Louie suggests tucking in a loose tank or bandeau with a blazer over top.