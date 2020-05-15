After two-plus months of stay-at-home orders with no real end in sight, one thing has emerged for certain: Comfy, casual clothes are king. Celebs and plebes alike have been turning to their comfiest clothes for everything from social distanced hikes to running errands. But for those of us who don't want to emerge from our homes exclusively wearing sweatpants, take a cue from Megan Fox, who wore a black Tory Burch bag with her jeans-and-tee ensemble during a grocery run in Calabasas.

Fox looks every bit her usual self while out grabbing a bite to eat. On Thursday, May 14, the 33-year-old actor pieced together a casual outfit, anchoring a distressed top from IRO Paris with a pair of straight-leg cropped jeans from fashion-girl-favorite brand RE/DONE. The actor's top, which is perfect for lounging at home or stepping out for a quick errand, is discounted from $140 to $58 right now — and it's still in stock. To accessorize, Fox wore a pair of classic Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses, a pair of colorful Kenzo mules, and a black handbag from Tory Burch. The timeless style adds the perfect amount of polish to her otherwise casual look.

BACKGRID

Not only does Fox prove that you can pull off your baggy tee past the confines of your bedroom, but she also offers a subtle style lesson. Her look isn't difficult to emulate — we all likely have a worn-in tee and a favorite pair of straight-leg jeans we can throw on together. But pay close attention to the details: Instead of letting her shirt hang just so, she half-tucked it into the front side of her jeans, which elevates the outfit instantly. Her aviators also give the look a quick style upgrade.

Though her exact top is more than 60 percent off, you can recreate her look on the cheap with a little DIY art product by strategically cutting a few holes in your most worn-in tee. (Call it art therapy.) Pair it with RE/DONE's signature black denim, or a pair of your own frayed-hem jeans, then reach for a sleek mule or sandal. Like Fox, complete the look with a black quilted crossbody bag, like her Tory Burch style, et voila. And because Megan's handbag pick is such a classic, it's not a bad idea to grab her exact one, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.