In the midst of protests happening across the United States, celebrities are responding to the death of George Floyd — and all the murders of Black lives before him — with similar outrage and calls for justice. Since May 25, when the 46-year-old Black Minneapolis man was killed after a white police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes, the nation has been demanding justice, police reform, and systemic change.

While some celebrities are protesting on the front lines, like singer Halsey in Los Angeles, many have taken this time to use their platforms to call out police brutality and encourage fans to take action. Stars like Beyoncé and Miley Cyrus have urged people to sign petitions to charge every person involved with the murder, while Chrissy Teigen has donated $200,000 of her own money to bail-out funds — for people arrested at protests — across the country.

Below, a list of how celebrities are taking a stand and encouraging others to do the same.

Justin & Hailey Bieber

As part of the couple's show The Biebers on Watch, the two took time to go live on Facebook and Twitter to discuss allyship in its many forms with CNN political commentator Angela Rye. The 50-minute video talks about what white privilege is, how it works, and how white people can be better allies.

Billie Eilish

After posting in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, Eilish then noted why she believes the often used All Lives Matter statement is detrimental. In her four-slide note, the singer explains her frustration using analogies. "If someones house was on fire & someone is stuck in the house, are you gonna make the fire department go to every other house on the block first because all houses matter??? NO!" She ended her statement by reiterating that Black lives matter and #justiceforgeorgefloyd.

Tracee Ellis Ross

The actor has posted multiple times on Instagram over the past week, sharing her love and support of the Black community along with places to donate to and resources to learn about white supremacy. The end of her caption to her post on May 31 highlights Black Lives Matter as on of the places to donate. "As always, I love us. I love my people. I know our beauty and our power and I want us to be safe, I want our bodies to be safe and I want us to be free and to be treated with the dignity that we deserve. Please donate to @blklivesmatter. Their link is in my bio."

Ariana Grande

In a post that lists the names of Black people murdered in the United States, Grande asked her followers to donate, learn, and have conversations with friends and family. "Again, i ask my followers to please keep signing these petitions, making donations if u are able to, continue having conversations w family and friends about racism (overt and covert) and the senseless acts of murder that happen in this country far too often, please keep reading up, following accounts on here (i will recommend some!) to keep u updated and learning and sharing links and resources." Those links and resources include the #ShowUp Movement, Rachel Elizabeth Cargle's personal page, where she provides resources and discourse on how to fight racism, Cargle's monthly syllabi page The Great Unlearn, and Black Lives Matter.

Beyoncé

"We need justice for George Floyd," starts Beyoncé's Instagram video posted on May 29. She continues to ask people of all color to not normalize the pain or the "senseless killings of human beings." She ends her video with resources and petitions to sign at the link in her bio. "There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes someone's been charged, but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace and compassion and healing for our country. Thank you so much."

Chrissy Teigen

Since many protestors are being arrested, Teigen pledged to donate $200,000 to bail-out funds across the country. Her Twitter page is also a slew of retweets and replies about why she believes in the protests, an ongoing list of lawyers offering pro-bono services for protestors, and the call for people to vote in November.

Miley Cyrus

"Like so many of you, I am angry, outraged and heartbroken about the injustice in our country that has been going on for way too long- centuries & generations," reads Cyrus' Instagram post from May 30. She continues to ask her fans to reach out to the Minnesota Governor and Attorney General to demand justice for George Floyd via a script from the ACLU that is linked in her bio. The singer ends her post by demanding accountability. "They need to be held accountable. We can’t stand by, we need to each do our part to make justice for everyone a reality."