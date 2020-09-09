It might only be September, but that hasn't stopped the beauty brands from setting sights on the holidays. Hourglass Cosmetics' holiday 2020 collection arrived on Sept. 9, bringing with it three limited-edition makeup products with exclusive shades — some new, some returning favorites. And just in case it sells out before you have time to begin your holiday shopping, know that you'll have another chance soon to pick up all three pieces: The holiday 2020 collection arrives at Sephora.com on Sept. 28.

But, for now, you can find it online on the beauty brand's website. For the upcoming gifting season, Hourglass Cosmetics introduced the Confession Refillable Lipstick Duo in Sculpture, Ambient Lighting Edit Mini in Sculpture Unlocked, and Ambient Lighting Edit in Sculpture. Prices range from $48 for the lipstick duo all the way up to $80 for the limited-edition Ambient Lighting Edit palette, which features Hourglass Cosmetics' signature complexion powders.

Three shades in the six-pan palette will look familiar to diehard fans, as well. The Sculpture colorway includes a trio of best-sellers — the Ambient Lighting Powders in Dim light and Diffused Light and the Ambient Lighting Blush in Mood Exposure — alongside three new and exclusive colors. Those newcomers are the Ambient Strobe Lighting Powder (a glistening strobe highlighter), the Ambient Lighting Bronzer (a bronze-highlighter hybrid), and the Ambient Strobe Lighting Blush (an unmissable mix of vibrant blush with natural-looking highlight).

Courtesy of Hourglass Cosmetics

Prefer a more curated palette? The Ambient Lighting Edit Mini in Sculpture Unlocked is a pared-down quad retailing at $58. It features the the Ambient Lighting Powder in Soft Light, Ambient Lighting Bronzer in Golden Bronze Light, the Ambient Lighting Blush in Mood Flush, and the Ambient Metallic Strobe Lighting Powder in Champagne Strobe Light — for when you want to really glow.

Courtesy of Hourglass Cosmetics

Finally, finish your look with the Confession Refillable Lipstick Duo in Sculpture. Offering two Confession Ultra Slim Lipstick shades with a custom applicator, the limited-edition duo offers the cranberry At Dusk and deep rose At Dawn.

Those looking to kick off their holiday shopping early — or just stock up on stunning makeup — should keep on scrolling. Below are all three new products from the Hourglass Cosmetics holiday 2020 collection.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.