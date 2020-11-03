Holiday Gifts For Each Love Language That Your Partner's Guaranteed To Appreciate
It doesn't matter how intimately you know your partner: Buying presents for them can be hard. That said, identifying how they prefer to give and receive love — aka their love language — will help you find a gift they're almost guaranteed to appreciate, with or without a wishlist to inspire you.
Before you start your shopping, though, ensure that you first identify what their love language actually is — and make sure not to confuse it with yours. "First, and most importantly, it is important that you are thinking of gifts compatible with your partner’s love language, not your own," says relationship coach, psychology professor, and relationship scientist Marisa T. Cohen, Ph.D., CPLC. "While it is definitely helpful to know your own language, responding in ways compatible with the love language(s) of your partner is what can lead to a stronger relationship."
Once you know whether their love language is acts of service, giving and receiving gifts, quality time, physical touch, or words of affirmation (or, a mix of a few), keep scrolling — a few ideas (along with some helpful pointers) to guide you in the right direction are ahead.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Love Language Gift Idea: Acts Of Service
According to Cohen, acts of service for your partner can include things like helping with or completing a task. "This can range from assisting in daily activities, chores, errands, etc. and include offering to clean the house, preparing dinner, or walking the dog," she tells The Zoe Report in an email. "Think about the tasks or responsibilities that your partner typically has and you can either work on them on your own or assist your partner with them."
If your partner's the ultimate foodie, gift them one of Great Jones' aesthetically pleasing cookware sets and pledge to make your significant other dinner every night one week. Letting them decide the menu will make it even more special.
If your S.O. has been complaining about the chaotic pantry for a while, surprise them by getting it in The Home Edit-approved shape for the holidays with the brand's kitchen storage set.
New bedding is nice, but promising to make the bed this month? Even better. Gift them a pretty bedding set like this one from Jungalow and be sure to include a note with your pledge to your partner.
Even something as simple as bringing your partner their coffee in the morning is an act of service that will make their day. For the holidays, wrap up a new coffee maker and let them know you'll be making their a.m. cup every day this week.
Love Language Gift Idea: Giving & Receiving Gifts
"While people tend to think tangible items like gifts are easy to pick out, many get stressed when it comes to selecting a gift that is truly meaningful for our partners," says Cohen. So, she recommends something that also combines the love language quality time by giving an experience-based gift, which is impactful and something you can both do together.
"Since COVID is likely to impact many of the events we had planned or would like to do, you can consider buying a ticket to something remote (or socially distanced when the weather is nice). Consider a virtual cooking class, online course, or even a subscription box filled with items that your partner would enjoy."
A subscription to wine company Winc is the gift that keeps on giving — not only because it'll provide a steady supply of wine, but it'll also fuel your date nights for a few months.
As Artifact Uprising proves, scrapbooks can be cool — and a way to get in some quality time with your partner. Use this gift as a way to spend some time putting it together, or surprise them with one fully completed and take a while to reminisce over your best memories with each other.
Marry gift giving and quality time together with The Mirror, which you can both use together to get in your daily workouts — it's perfect for any fitness fanatics and will also provide an easy way to spend a few minutes with each other daily.
Want to amp up your at-home date nights together? Make your cheese board situation more special with a monogrammed charcuterie set, which feels both stylish and personal.
Love Language Gift Idea: Quality Time
If your partner's love language is quality time, don't stress about not being able to take them on an elaborate vacation — in fact, Cohen explains, you don't need to go anywhere at all. "You may want to watch a movie together, read together, or sit down and have a deep and meaningful conversation. Being present with one another is of utmost importance," she says.
If 2020's been a stressful one for you and your partner, invest in making your quality time together more peaceful and intentional with a subscription to YogaToday. The platform provides on-demand yoga, Pilates, and meditation classes, filmed from national parks and other beautiful places, so you can flow and find some zen together (and pretend you're on a romantic retreat while you're at it).
If you're both bath people, set aside a romantic night and indulge in one together. Plan an evening in and gift your significant other a basket full of products like OUI The People's luxurious bath soak to make it feel like a truly special occasion.
You don't have to go all out to get some quality time together; in fact, gifting something like a puzzle will encourage you to sit down for a few hours and just talk, which can be just as meaningful to those whose love language is quality time as something like a big trip together.
You may not be able to go anywhere, but you can still set aside time to learn something new together. Airbnb has an entire library of online experiences that you can purchase, so gift your partner a class on chocolate making or exploring a city virtually to make it feel like you're discovering something new with each other.
Learn a new recipe and enjoy some cake together with one of The Caker's cake kits, which makes it easy to create a dessert worthy of your next date night.
Love Language Gift Idea: Physical Touch
As Cohen says, for a gift for this love language, it's best to involve both partners to create a truly intimate experience. Though, if your partner craves touch, "you can even give the gift of massage (due to COVID it’s important to take safety precautions)."
That said, a gift that encourages any time spent touching satisfies this love language. "Spending time cuddling, hugging, or being physically intimate with one another would provide that touch experience."
If you're planning to give extra cuddles as your gift this season, make sure they're as cozy as possible with one of Bearaby's weighted blankets.
Cuddling and hugging may be part of the physical touch love language, but those acts are even better when you're wearing something comfortable. This year, buy yourself and your partner the coziest sweatsuit you can find and commit to a few hours lounging on the couch in them together.
If your S.O. loves mani/pedis (and you're not terrified of feet), wrap up Olive & June's new set this year and let your partner know you'll be giving them their next pedicure (an added massage will make it even better).
Need something to spice up your next evening in? Gift this sexy version of truth or dare, which is "designed to build intimacy and encourage sexual communication," according to the brand.
If your partner's big on massages, take them to a new level by giving them this buzzy Therabody device, which you can use on them or let them use on themselves when you're not around.
Love Language Gift Idea: Words Of Affirmation
If loving words are what makes your partner happy, Cohen says a wonderful gift to give is a "warm and heartfelt card" that points out something specific about your partner. "For example, 'I love what a good role model you are for our kids' or 'I truly admire how devoted you are to your family.' Taking time to acknowledge your partner is extremely meaningful."
A letter of any kind will be meaningful, but writing it in a beautiful card will show that you went out of your way to make the gift feel thoughtful and personal.
If you want to give your partner more than a letter, a piece of artwork with equally meaningful words showing how you feel about them or saying how special they are will serve as a constant reminder of your feelings.
Another way to echo your feelings is with a piece of jewelry, which will remind them of your love every time they look down.
Let your words of love be the last thing your partner sees at night with this personalized night light, which you can have engraved with a note of your choosing.