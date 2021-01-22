Gone are the days when barely there nudes and rosy pinks were the only neutral shades in the world of manicures. Now, black counts too, which is a win because it's the perfect complement to many a winter outfit. The latest source of noir nail inspo? Heidi Klum's glossy black nails from the man behind so many star manicures — Tom Bachik. "Glossy black for the win on @heidiklum” Bachik captioned his post showing off Klum's look. The high-gloss finish adds a touch of glamour (it almost looks like patent leather!); Bachik used a gel shade from British brand, The Gel Bottle. But fortunately for those of us who are not professionals, there's an exact matching hue from the brand Peacci in a non-gel formula (shop it below).

Klum's understated but glamorous duo of rings (a simple gold band, and a two-tier thin diamond ring) adds to the chic, pulled-together feel of the look — one that would elevate just about any outfit, whether it's your sweatsuit of the day, or a higher fashion look.

Though black nails (especially such glossy ones) can seem like a bold statement, there are so many shades and finish options nowadays, there's truly something for everyone, and the look is nothing to be intimidated by.

