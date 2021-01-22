Heidi Klum's Sleek Black Manicure Is The Perfect New Neutral
Gone are the days when barely there nudes and rosy pinks were the only neutral shades in the world of manicures. Now, black counts too, which is a win because it's the perfect complement to many a winter outfit. The latest source of noir nail inspo? Heidi Klum's glossy black nails from the man behind so many star manicures — Tom Bachik. "Glossy black for the win on @heidiklum” Bachik captioned his post showing off Klum's look. The high-gloss finish adds a touch of glamour (it almost looks like patent leather!); Bachik used a gel shade from British brand, The Gel Bottle. But fortunately for those of us who are not professionals, there's an exact matching hue from the brand Peacci in a non-gel formula (shop it below).
Klum's understated but glamorous duo of rings (a simple gold band, and a two-tier thin diamond ring) adds to the chic, pulled-together feel of the look — one that would elevate just about any outfit, whether it's your sweatsuit of the day, or a higher fashion look.
Though black nails (especially such glossy ones) can seem like a bold statement, there are so many shades and finish options nowadays, there's truly something for everyone, and the look is nothing to be intimidated by.
We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
To match Klum almost exactly, try this non-gel formula in the same color as her gel mani.
Skip the paint job and stick on these perfectly shaped glossy black nails from Static, which include glittery accent nails for some extra glam. Major bonus: they're reusable.
This top coat mattifies whatever's underneath it so you can just the finish you want on any color.