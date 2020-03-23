If you're trying to figure out what kind of self-care works for you during the stress-inducing time of coronavirus (or just want to add some variety to your daily schedule), let Halle Berry's facial routine help you. The at-home skincare treatment is simple, hydrating for your stuck-inside-recylced-air skin, and *may* have you slapping your face at certain points. So, cut up some cucumbers and put on your favorite bathrobe because you're about to turn your bathroom into a spa.

Berry's routine was shared as part of her longstanding "Fitness Friday" series on Instagram, in which she usually details things like workouts, stretches, and what snacks she eats to stay healthy. But on March 20, the actor dedicated Friday to a self-care practice that people can use while navigating this uncertain time. "To all those practicing #SocialDistancing, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for the duty you are serving to your community," reads Berry's IGTV caption. "Things have been especially crazy, and self-care is an absolute essential right now."

While the thought of an at-home facial may induce its own stress over products, steps, and tools, Berry's is four simple steps with four products. First up is cleansing, and Berry starts with the Rehydrating Cleanser (formerly called Kinara Hydrating Cleanser) by Olga Lorencin Skincare for a fresh base. Once her slate is clean, she uses her go-to exfoliator, the Pore-Balance Facial Sauna Scrub from Ole Henrikson, to slough off all dry and dead skin.

Then, this is where things get a little physical. After applying the Skinceuticals Hydrating B5 Mask ($55), which gives her skin an extra dose of moisture in the winter months thanks to ingredients hyaluronic acid and vitamin B5, Berry (quite forcefully) slaps it around — a K-beauty practice that's often used to apply serums and oils. "I kind of literally smack it on," she says while hitting the product into her face. "Somehow I feel like it wakes up my skin cells and it just feels better, feels refreshing." Once Berry works the clear, gel mask around for about 45 seconds, she then lets it sit for 15 minutes before rinsing off.

And, as with any good skincare routine, Berry finishes with moisturizer. This time she used the Lactic Acid Hydrating Serum by Olga Lorencin Skincare, who also happens to be the actor's longtime facialist (for when she doesn't opt for doing the treatment at-home). In the words (well, Instagram caption) of Berry: "Hope that y’all can participate and really enjoy that extra time to comfort and pamper yourself. You absolutely deserve it."

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support.