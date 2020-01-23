A trip to somewhere tropical has never sounded as good as it does now, amid the depths of winter. If you're not lucky enough to be packing up your bikini, then at least you can wear eyeshadow in the shade of palm-leaf green, sandy beach, or papaya. BareMinerals' new Beauty of Nature makeup collection is like a vacation inside your cosmetics case.

So what if your only solace during these long midwinter days is an eyeshadow palette inspired by tropical scenes? This is the sort of thing you'd expect to see post-Memorial Day, but bareMinerals knows that right now is when you really need it.

January seems like as good of a time as any to launch the Beauty of Nature collection, a line of lipsticks, blush, face balm, eyeliner, and eyeshadow designed with warm destinations in mind. Now, you can feel like — or at least look like — you're out sipping a margarita somewhere in the sun.

The collection features six shades of lipstick, two powder blushes by the name of Call My Blush and That Peach Tho, a festive agave-green eyeliner so popular it's already sold out, an eyeshadow palette with six shades (including papaya, red hibiscus, and green-leaf palm), and a face balm to help you revive that summer glow that winter has so rudely robbed you of. The products range in price from $17 to $29 and are available on bareMinerals' website and in its boutiques (coming to Ulta in February, too!).

Now, before you go casting off these warm and shimmery shades as summer-only hues, you might want to do a little trend update. This winter is shaping up to be the season that citrusy colors reign over run-of-the-mill red lips and smoky eyes — the 2020 awards season is proof.

But bareMinerals' new vacation-themed lineup takes into account more than just the colors of warmer places; it incorporates refreshing, summery ingredients like cucumber and pomegranate extract, too. With the lengthy list of dirty ingredients that the brand famously forbids, you can trust that the Beauty of Nature collection is about as ethical and clean as you'd hope it would be. The products will be available through spring.