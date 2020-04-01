Celebrities everywhere are providing endless inspiration for loungewear right now (be it on Instagram or rare street-style snaps). A standout moment in a sea of athleisure outfits, Gwyneth Paltrow's sweatpants look is reason enough to put a sportier spin on your favorite joggers. At the top of everyone's list of essentials while staying at home are undoubtedly: t-shirts, sweatpants, sneakers — and the actor's latest ensemble features all three. With one major key being that her bottoms of choice just might be borrowed from her husband.

On Mar. 31, the Goop founder just made a strong case for nabbing a pair of menswear-inspired sweatpants. The style-conscious mother sported a pair of Heron Preston joggers with a simple t-shirt and white running shoes while out for a walk with her son. Her side-striped style are from Heron Preston's Fall/Winter 2017 mens collection, so finding the exact pair will prove to be tricky but the brand has similar iterations like a pair of navy wide-leg track pants from Farfetch that are currently marked down from $650 to $260. The androgynous feel goes hand in hand with the relevant spike in athletic and loungewear happening at the moment so it's only fitting to combine the two trends.

Vasquez-Max Lopes / BACKGRID

If the actor's super simple formula is already akin to what you've been living in around the clock lately, trust that her top styling skills are a good enough excuse to model it out-doors, too. If hitting refresh on your rotation of core basics sounds tempting, Michael Star's has a solid version of Paltrow's relaxed crew-neck tee with elongated short sleeves. Not only is it the perfect catch-all t-shirt option but the brand is donating 20% of their tee sales to benefit One Fair Wage's Service Worker's Emergency Fund, effectively helping to support restaurant workers currently affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Thus, giving you two of the best reasons possible to go snag your next favorite top stat.

If you're ready to refresh your loungewear collection, give your favorite lazy day essentials an upgrade with these Paltrow-approved pieces, just ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.