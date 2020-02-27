Gucci's Fall/Winter 2020 ready-to-wear show offered its share of sartorial talking points. Sleek new bags, swoon-worthy chunky shoes, and fuzzy knee-high socks punctuated the house's Milan showing. The most noticeable move, though? Tears. Once again the Gucci girl wept, dressed in her leather and lace, glassy eyes rimmed with streaks of dark makeup running down her cheeks. And whether you realized it or not, this was your first introduction to Gucci Beauty's new Mascara L’Obscur.

Housed in a soft pink tube with a luxe gold-toned cap, the $35 mascara dropped Feb. 27, and is available on Gucci Beauty's website. Beyond its striking appearance in the context of Gucci's show, debuting a mascara by showing how it runs is a tongue-and-cheek concept — and very Michele. The Mascara L’Obscur campaign amplifies it, as well, showcasing leftover mascara imprinted on pillows (similar to the Rouge à Lèvres Mat Lipstick imagery).

"I designed Mascara L’Obscur for an authentic person who uses makeup to tell their story of freedom, in their way. When we asked the talents to do the campaign, we looked for somewhat eccentric personalities who really wear their makeup in this way," explained Gucci's Alessandro Michele in a press release. "We called it L’Obscur because this word balances charm and mystery."

Courtesy of Gucci Beauty

Naturally, Gucci Beauty created this mascara to rival those already on the market, including your own holy-grail formula. The Mascara L’Obscur boasts an impressively long-wearing formula — up to 12 hours — and a smudge- and flake-free finish. The texture of the mascara itself is comfortable and creamy, while the wand features a flexible brush with a slender tip; something that will allow beauty fans to coat even the tiniest bottom lash.

Additionally, the brush's design was crafted to lift, separate, and curl your lashes, thickening each one while coating from your lash line out. Anyone who prefers a more dramatic look can build up the formula, too; Gucci Beauty even made it so applying the mascara vertically (verse the classic horizontal position) will create a bolder finish.

You can find the new Mascara L'Obscur online at Gucci.com, or pick it up from other stockists such as Sephora. Below, the brand-new Gucci Beauty mascara — a first from the blossoming makeup line.