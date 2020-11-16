Though in-person fundraisers dedicated to important causes are sadly out of the question at the moment for much of the world, one major organization has come up with a creative — and noteworthy — solution. Girls Inc. is hosting a virtual fundraiser on Dec. 6, which is powered by Bustle (and will be streamed exclusively on Bustle's YouTube channel) and hosted by Tina Fey.

The fundraiser, called "Girls Take The Lead," is set to take place at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT, and is a celebration of "the power and potential of girls to lead and to break down barriers as a new generation of female leaders," according to the press release. The event will feature several noteable women across industries, including Hillary Clinton, actress and activist Jameela Jamil, and Chairman of Universal Studio Group, Pearlena Igbokwe, among others.

Girls Inc.'s past fundraisers include its annual fall event, which has taken place in Los Angeles for the past 25 years, as well as a spring sister event it has hosted in New York for the last 36 years. Previously, honorees and attendees have included Tracee Ellis Ross, Eva Longoria, and Reese Witherspoon, in addition to many more.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

“Girls urgently need access to role models who embody confidence, leadership, and achievement. That’s what helps them imagine their own success,” said Dr. Stephanie J. Hull, Girls Inc. president and CEO, in a press release. “Girls Inc. is committed to increasing opportunities for girls and inspiring them to embrace new possibilities. We are grateful that so many donors, friends, and supporters make our work possible.”

Fey echoed the organization's significance in the press release, saying that the role it plays in helping young women gain access to opportunities and recognize their potential has always been important to her. "I’m excited to join in this gathering as they share wisdom, skills, and knowledge to empower our next generation of female leaders," she said.

Along with celebrating women in leadership, the event will be raising funds to support the work that Girls Inc. is doing. The event will be streamed at no charge at youtube.com/bustle, and you can visit Girls Inc.'s site to learn ways to get involved with the organization or donate to its cause.