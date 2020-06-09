While many celebs have taken to Instagram to decry police violence and systemic racism, offline some are choosing to take action too. Celebs and models including Gigi Hadid auctioning off clothes in support of the NAACP might be one that you didn't see coming. British Vogue is hosting a charity auction, The Way We Wore, in partnership with luxury reseller Hardly Ever Worn It, auctioning designer items from the personal wardrobes of current fashion icons for a good cause. The event is underway for only 72 hours and includes an impressive list of participants.

The project was announced in British Vogue's July 2020 issue and follows similar celeb auctions hosted by Hardly Ever Worn It. Each piece awards to the highest bidder and all profits raised from the auction will go to the NHS Charities Together which supports the United Kingdom's National Health Service as well as the NAACP in the U.S.

Bella Hadid's Miu Miu boots, Joan Smalls' Givenchy duffle bag, Karlie Kloss' tuxedo dress by Christian Siriano, and Paloma Elsesser's LBD from JW Anderson are all available to bring home. Adut Akech and Candice Swanepoel are parting with their beloved Chanel handbags. Kendall Jenner passed up a tailored Chanel blazer jacket that she scored at a vintage shop and has "worn it everywhere". Imaan Hammam's pick is a pair of Phoebe Philo-era Céline Swirl hoop earrings that she wore in a feature for Vogue and are currently bidding at £350.

And for the pop culture fanatics, Gigi's selection of three pieces includes her hubby Zayn Malik's exclusive Dior Saddle bag from Kim Jones' Homme Collection. The taupe calfskin design with white contrast stitching has been worn by the star a handful of times and is currently priced at £2,750 (or about $3,500). And finally, among the most notable of mentions is Kate Moss's Alexander McQueen ruffled leather jacket, the historic piece was gifted to her by Sarah Burton from the Spring/Summer 2012 Collection.

To bid, you'll need to first create an account and log in. The event concludes on Jun. 12 at 2 p.m. BST (9 a.m. EST). But if you want to contribute without bidding for a £3,200 Chanel Bag, you can also purchase 8 x 10 inch prints of each model's featured photo for just £50 (about $65) — or you can donate to the NHS Charities Together directly, here and the NAACP, here. Check out a few of the items included below.

