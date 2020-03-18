If your closet is currently craving a striking print, a pop of color, or both, look no further than GANNI's Specials collection. The Copenhagen-based brand has launched its new exclusive collection called "Cosmic World" for March 2020, and it's filled with outfit-making pieces that'll breathe new life into your wardrobe and add a sartorial twist to each look. Available exclusively in GANNI stores and on GANNI.com as of March 18, the 14-piece collection includes a variety of tops, skirts, dresses, and shorts (as well as a killer pair of red and white cowboy boots) that are not to be missed.

Priced between $155 and $675, the lineup feels quintessential GANNI with its mashup of prints, fabrics, and jolts of color. Staying true to the brand's design signatures, it consists of floral pieces like this $245 Pleated Georgette Dress, which sit alongside polka-dot printed styles like this $155 Cotton Poplin Short. And if you're looking to create a GANNI look from head-to-toe, consider shopping the $205 Lurex Striped Knit T-Shirt styled with them on the brand's website.

Prints aside, the color red plays a key role in this range, too. Not only is the vibrant hue featured prominently on the High Texas Boots, $625, but it also makes an appearance on several printed mesh floral pieces (including this $135 easy-to-layer turtleneck) and on this Lurex Striped Knit T-Shirt, $205. However, no piece utilizes the cherry-red shade more than the $675 Lamb Leather Mini Dress — a short-sleeve frock that may just be your ticket to taking on the colored-leather trend that's blowing up right now.

Courtesy of GANNI Courtesy of GANNI

Those shoppers who are hoping to bring a statement collar into their closet after seeing them pop up on the runways (and Instagram) should peek at this charming Printed Cotton Poplin Mini Dress, for starters. Ringing in for $265, the playful blue and black polka-dot frock has a ruffled oversize collar as well as balloon sleeves. And, as you can see from the brand imagery above, the printed dress and the cowboy boots make for a winning combination.

Courtesy of GANNI Courtesy of GANNI Courtesy of GANNI

Keep scrolling to shop a selection of pieces from the new exclusive collection, and then head over to GANNI to view the rest of the photo-worthy styles.