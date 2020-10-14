There's fashion brands, and then there's GANNI. Beloved by cool girls whose closets are teeming with vintage finds, hand-me-downs, and everything in between, the label has developed a reputation for offering unique pieces that can't be shopped anywhere else. This is, in equal measure, due to its extraverted aesthetic (oversized bibs; eye-burning prints) and also, its unparalleled commitment to the planet. While the brand doesn't identify as capital-S 'sustainable,' GANNI's Software launch (meant to imply 'soft wares') is anteing up on its environmental impact — and it's using loungewear as the vehicle.

The Danish fashion brand's foray into leisurewear is separated into two succinct drops, the first of which arrived on site on Oct. 14. There's three tried-and-true basics silhouettes — a t-shirt, sweatpants, and a crewneck, all of which are offered in dusky neutrals. Apart from the sweatshirt, each silhouettes features the nom de brand in a stenciled varsity typeface, invoking GANNI's school uniform-inspired DNA.

As for styling, there's endless combinations — for those who favor a head-to-toe "groutfit" (gray outfit), you can put one together with the brand's crewneck and joggers, both of which come in classic heather gray. Or, opt for a contrasting look with black sweats and a white tee. Hoodie fans: you'll have to wait for the next drop to shop their drawstring silhouette, but you can get your look started now with a tee and sweatpants, and build on it once they're released.

COURTESY OF GANNI COURTESY OF GANNI

As per GANNI's site — the "inherent contradiction between the current fashion industry that thrives off newness and consumption" makes it challenging to fully embrace "sustainable" status. Still, the brand's commitment to the environment across its repertoire is worth taking note of. In order to extend this virtue through to loungewear, GANNI exclusively called on recycled materials — namely, EcoLife®'s yarn blend — for the collection. Made of one part recycled polyester (which is comprised of PET plastic bottles) and one part recycled cotton (from dead stock manufacturing scraps), each tee, sweater and pant has a remarkably low impact on the environment, making for an investment that's not just cozy, but conscious, too.

To shop the current drop in all three color-ways, browse below:

