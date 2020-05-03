If you're a fan of the beauty brand Fresh, then you know about its iconic Rose Collection. With more than 15 products, from best-selling moisturizers to serums, each harnesses the power of, well, roses — or, what co-founders Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg like to call "nature's wonder." Now, your lips can get in on the rose action too, because Fresh's Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream is joining the beloved collection.

Launched in April 2020, the $24 product is welcomed by other rose products, but also by the brand's fan-favorite lip scrub, Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator, which has over 1,000 five-star reviews on Sephora. So, given that Fresh is known just as much for its lip products as it is for its rose-infused skin care, it makes sense that the brand combined the two focuses for its first-ever lip cream.

"[I wanted] people to experience rose everywhere — not just on your skin, but also on your lips," read a statement from Glazman in a press release on the process of dreaming up the new product. "This lip cream is more than a sensorial experience; it locks in deep hydration while nourishing lips with rose flower oil.”

As for where the oil comes from, there's a whole story behind that process, too. According to the press release, the cream is made with roses from Isparta, Turkey that are "handpicked every day at sunrise in order to enjoy the peak of the oil yield." And as with the rest of the Rose Collection, that very rose flower oil is what soothes and hydrates dry skin.

But since it's a lip cream that promises some serious moisturizing capabilities, its star ingredient isn't working alone. Along with rose flower oil, the cream has apricot kernel, black currant seed, and grapeseed oils to ensure soft, hydrated lips, plus vitamin E to protect them. And to reap the full effect of those benefits, you can use the aforementioned lip exfoliator to buff your lips before applying a healthy dose of the cream.

Fresh's new Rose Petal-Soft Lip Cream is now available at Fresh.com and Sephora.com — or, shop the new launch, ahead.