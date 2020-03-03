If you’ve kept a finger on the pulse of celebrity vacation style — or have used that same finger to scroll through your favorite fashion girl’s poolside happenings — chances are you’ve stumbled across Frankies Bikinis. Thanks to its virtually endless range of styles and prints, the Los Angeles-based brand has become a celebrity-approved, must-have option for stylish swimwear. However, one might argue that a beach ensemble is not fully complete without an effortless glow — which is where Frankies Bikinis’ new beauty line comes in.

As the creator of some seriously beloved swimsuits — which have been spotted on Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Baldwin — Francesca Aiello, the founder of Frankies Bikinis, has built a cult following dedicated to those moments of soaking in vitamin D. As a result, the Malibu-raised, Los Angeles-based swimwear designer has become a guru on everything you need to achieve a sun-kissed, poolside glow — and that includes your beauty look.

Much like her original bikinis, Aiello began her foray into beauty by creating custom products — which led to everyone, including fans of her brand, to ask for the inside scoop on her beauty regime. Thus, Frankies Bikinis Beauty was born.

Frankies Bikinis Beauty launches with three essential products: the Glow Mist, the Glow Moisturizer, and the Glow Tint, which are sold separately or in a set for $90. With a team of industry experts, Aiello spent three years creating these cruelty-free products to give her customers the same essential items she uses to get a healthy, effortless glow at all hours of the day — and they're just as good as the brand's swimwear.

“These three products are so easy to pack in your bag or beach bag and use as you please, and are essential to my personal beauty routine,” Aiello tells The Zoe Report in an email. “It was also important to me to make sure these products are extremely versatile. You can wear them alone and re-apply as needed or you can incorporate them into your makeup routine by layering additional products while still achieving that natural, glowy look.”

With that in mind, Aiello shares that these products can be used in a variety of ways. Start with the line’s $36 Glow Mist to create a base for your makeup routine or use it to set your makeup at the end. When you need a midday pick-me-up, give yourself a quick refresh with a spritz.

As for the $40 Glow Moisturizer, it'll give your skin a boost of hydration while also smoothing out your complexion. However, Aiello mentions that you can also use it to “highlight the high points of your face for that extra bit of glow.” Finish off your beauty look with the $28 Glow Tint, which is inspired by the shade of pink the designer has always searched for. Wear it on your eyes for an added pop of color, or create a natural flush on your cheeks and lips.

