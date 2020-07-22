Regardless of your skin type — or its propensity towards acne — you probably have a spot treatment tucked away somewhere in your bathroom cabinet. Chances are just as high that whichever particular gel you keep on hand is formulated with salicylic acid, too; the beta hydroxy acid (BHA) is famously known to decongest pores, treat breakouts, and prevent future blemishes from popping up on your skin. Which is why you'll find the acid in First Aid Beauty's FAB Pharma BHA Acne Spot Treatment Gel, a new launch that just debuted at Sephora. The $26 spot treatment features a 2 percent salicylic acid concentration, the first ingredient on its list.

However, First Aid Beauty didn't leave it at that. The FAB Pharma gel includes glycolic acid in its formula as well, an alpha hydroxy acid that chemically exfoliates your skin — a helping hand if acne often leaves visible marks on your face after the blemish has gone down. Additionally, the spot treatment contains soothing aloe juice, salicylic-acid-rich willow bark extract, and papaya fruit extract, which acts as another skin resurfacer thanks to the enzyme papain.

A powerful mix, you can apply the FAB Pharma gel up to three times a day to any spot that pops up; though First Aid Beauty does note in the product description that "excessive drying" may occur, so make sure you're using it as intended. (And not gratuitously spreading it all the way around the skin surrounding the blemish.)

This isn't the only new summer launch for the cult-favorite brand, either. First Aid Beauty just unveiled its $36 Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream, $30 FAB Pharma White Clay Acne Treatment Pads, and $34 Weightless Liquid Mineral Sunscreen with Zinc Oxide SPF 30. Clean beauty fans, take note: All four new launches, including the FAB Pharma spot treatment, have won a spot on the Clean at Sephora list.

So, as hectic as summer 2020 might be, at least your skincare routine can be simple. Below, the new First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma BHA Acne Spot Treatment Gel, now available on the beauty brand's website and online at Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.