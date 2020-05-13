Musician, beauty guru, actor, designer, CEO, and artistic director —trying to think of any other star-turned-entrepreneur with quite as many successful titles in their repertoire as Rihanna might prove to be impossible. And because everything she touches (or designs) turns to gold, it's no surprise that her latest venture is primed to be summer's most popular look. Available now, Fenty's new summer sunglasses launch includes three styles that you'll spend all summer showing off.

We're no stranger to the Rihanna effect: Not only has Fenty's beauty line sold out time and time again, but the designer's ready-to-wear ventures have been just as successful. Following the success of Savage x Fenty, Rihanna launched Fenty, a stand-alone line of clothing, shoes, and other accessories that often toe the line between trendy and timeless. Take, for example, the brand's latest faux-leather capsule of oversized staples, like a button-down shirt and wide-leg pants.

The brand's latest release includes three all-new silhouettes of unisex sunglasses in several different colorways, from versatile tortoise to loud neon acetate. The first style, "Coded," has a vintage-inspired rectangular shape with a minimal upward cat-eye. It comes in shiny jet black and opalescent pearl, and retails for $340. Or for attention-lovers, the "Off Record" frame is the ultimate summer party look. The bold style comes in black acetate as well as three bright neons: electric candy pink, sour slime green, and clear-water blue.

Lastly, the oversized "Classified" design, which sells for $480, features cut-out lenses and side metal plates for a futuristic feel, a signature detail from the brand's past crowd-favorite frames. The latter will be released early June, but the first two are already available online now at Fenty.

Courtesy of Fenty

The legend herself modeling the Coded style in jet black, a wear-anywhere style that still maintains the signature edge that the brand and superstar are both known for.

Courtesy of Fenty Courtesy of Fenty

These sunglasses aren't for the faint of heart, and as with all of Fenty's drops, they'll likely make their way into the wardrobes of the most stylish among us. (It's already started.) Shop each style below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.