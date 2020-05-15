There are a few sales throughout the year that have the power to stop beauty lovers in their tracks — and one of those is the Fenty Beauty Friends & Family Sale. Because when a brand that's adored by editors, celebrities, and most of the general public marks nearly every one of its products 25 percent off, there's basically no choice but to stop what you're doing and add all of your favorites to cart as fast as you can.

Though you might have some trouble knowing where to start your shopping, especially considering practically every single Fenty Beauty product could be considered a cult favorite. And sure, you could begin by adding its award-winning, industry-changing Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation to cart. But once you've grabbed the obvious, why not go for a few less-buzzy but equally beloved products, too?

In fact, there are tons that have celebrity approvals, like Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in the shade Saw-C, for example, which Jennifer Lopez wore while promoting World of Dance in January 2018. Or, Sun Stalk'r Instant Warmth Bronzer in shade Caramel Cutie, which Gabrielle Union recently raved about on her Instagram. Between the cult favorites and the celebrity-loved products in this sale, there's plenty to dig through.

There's no code needed for this sale, and Fenty Beauty's offering free U.S. shipping on every order — and it all ends May 18, so you should probably get to shopping, stat. Ahead, a few celebrity-approved finds to get you started.