The Fall Wedding Makeup Inspo You Need, Courtesy Of Your Favorite Celebs

If you're the kind of person who enjoys planning a wedding, chances are you've started an inspiration board (or five) for the big day. And while a few of them, like your color scheme or dress ideas, probably came together pretty easily, there are some aspects of your wedding that often prove a little more difficult to find *just* the right kind of inspiration. For many, that often includes the beauty look. But of course, as with most things, there's plenty of celeb inspo floating around out there to ensure there are enough options for everyone to copy — yes, even when it comes to fall wedding makeup inspiration.

No matter your style or color scheme, there's a look out there for all brides to emulate. Minimalists searching for something simple will fall head over heels with this Yara Shahidi look by makeup artist Emily Cheng, while those wanting to do something a little more bold will obsess over Alessandra Ambrosio's red lipstick and glowing skin combination that Patrick Ta flawlessly created. And, of course, there's more inspiration to be had for every style in between.

Ready to lock in your beauty look once and for all? Keep scrolling for fall wedding makeup ideas to add to your mood board, stat.