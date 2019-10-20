(Culture)

The Fall Wedding Makeup Inspo You Need, Courtesy Of Your Favorite Celebs

If you're the kind of person who enjoys planning a wedding, chances are you've started an inspiration board (or five) for the big day. And while a few of them, like your color scheme or dress ideas, probably came together pretty easily, there are some aspects of your wedding that often prove a little more difficult to find *just* the right kind of inspiration. For many, that often includes the beauty look. But of course, as with most things, there's plenty of celeb inspo floating around out there to ensure there are enough options for everyone to copy — yes, even when it comes to fall wedding makeup inspiration.

No matter your style or color scheme, there's a look out there for all brides to emulate. Minimalists searching for something simple will fall head over heels with this Yara Shahidi look by makeup artist Emily Cheng, while those wanting to do something a little more bold will obsess over Alessandra Ambrosio's red lipstick and glowing skin combination that Patrick Ta flawlessly created. And, of course, there's more inspiration to be had for every style in between.

Ready to lock in your beauty look once and for all? Keep scrolling for fall wedding makeup ideas to add to your mood board, stat.

No-Makeup Makeup

If you prefer to keep it simple, take notes from Shahidi's look by Cheng for Harper's Bazaar earlier this year, which was the slightest bit dewy with a hint of rosy color. Recreate the look with a tinted moisturizer and a cream blush, and finish it off with a swipe of lip gloss.

Rosy All Over

Classic brides will love the rosy shades of this look, which sticks to a consistent color scheme throughout and makes for a pretty addition to a wedding dress of any color. Once the foundation of your makeup is set, all you need for this is a pink, matte lipstick and a slightly pink blush and eyeshadow in a less saturated shade.

Chic Cat-Eye

Pati Dubroff's makeup for Margot Robbie at the 2018 Critic's Choice Awards is perfect for brides who are going for French-girl chic. The makeup artist used Chanel's Longwear Intense Cream Eyeliner in "65 - Hyperblack" to create the actor's cat-eye, and finished the look with a shiny nude lip and glowing skin.

Everything's Peachy

Not into pink, but want a look that still feels sweet? Take notes from celebrity makeup artist Hung Vanngo and the look he created for Zoey Deutch for the premiere of The Politician. The actor stunned in coral lips and cheeks with a pinky peach eyeshadow, proving that there's more to bridal beauty than just rosy shades.

Bronzed Lids

Fall is the perfect time to experiment with some darker makeup shades, so why not forgo the typical lighter bridal colors for their darker counterparts? Trade a light neutral eyelid for bronze shadow and a sweet pink lipstick for a moodier mauve. Balance the shades with a subtle touch of blush and glowing skin like makeup artist Georgie Eisdell did in this Thandie Newton look.

A Statement Lip

There's no need to keep things subtle on your wedding day. Go with a bold lip à la Alessandra Ambrosio in this look by makeup artist Patrick Ta, and complement it with bold brows and a soft flush.

Totally Nude

Skip color altogether and opt for all nude shades like makeup artist Nina Park did for Laura Harrier at the 2019 Critics Choice Awards. To make your eyes really pop, choose an eyeshadow or lip with a subtle hint of color, like Harrier's barely pink eyeshadow.

Ruby Lips

Berry lips are a fall staple, so why not include them in your makeup routine on your wedding day, too? Go understated with a lighter shade, and keep the rest of your face fresh like makeup artist Molly Greenwald did for Constance Wu for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

