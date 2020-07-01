If you're anything like me, Everyday Humans' new Rosé S’il Vous Plait SPF30 Gentle Mineral Sunscreen is going to catch your attention straight away. Debuted on June 29, the sunscreen isn't your traditional, tacky, or pore-filling SPF — rather, the formula is geared towards sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin. Then, on top of that already intriguing premise, the vegan, cruelty-free, and reef-friendly formula also promises to melt into your skin. So zero white cast, and all for $25 per tube. As the type of person who will stop and talk to strangers about how they should be wearing more sunscreen, I was in.

"Rosé S’il Vous Plait is truly a gentle and sheer mineral sunscreen formula that provides sun protection for every skin tone, while clinically proven to not clog pores," Charlotte Pienaar, founder of Everyday Humans, tells TZR over email. "Our Resting Beach Face SPF30 Sunscreen Serum was such a hit last summer, so it felt like a natural step to launch another sunscreen within our product line geared towards those with oily, acne-prone, or sensitive skin."

According to Pienaar, the Rosé S’il Vous Plait formula gets its power from the namesake rose extract. "[It] helps restore skin's moisture-sebum balance while soothing troubled spots and inflammation," the founder explains. The active ingredients on the sun-protection side of things are 11.25 percent zinc oxide and 1.50 percent titanium dioxide, which make it a SPF 30 (without oxybenzone or octinoxate). And yes, before you ask: It lives up to its white-cast-free promise, though you do need to rub it in to get there.

Courtesy of Everyday Humans

However, the texture might be what steals your heart. The sunscreen has such a silky feeling that I had to ask Pienaar if there were any silicones snuck into the formula I hadn't caught on the ingredient list. "Our Rosé S’il Vous Plait SPF30 is silicone free!" says Pienaar. "Key ingredients within the mineral formula include rose extract, green tea extract, and vitamin E which are antioxidant rich, along with coconut alkanes and organic Aloe barbadensis leaf juice which leave the skin feeling soothed, smooth, and silky!"

Want to test it out for yourself? You can order your own Rosé S’il Vous Plait SPF30 Gentle Mineral Sunscreen on everyday-humans.com or at Amazon starting June 29.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.