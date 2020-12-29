You might think the best time of the year to shop mega sales is Black Friday, but in reality, you're likely to find better (and more) deals in the weeks after Christmas. In fact, almost every major brand out there is hosting serious discounts on the majority of their products right now — and that even includes labels that rarely mark items down. Case in point: Everlane's Goodbye 2020 sale, which just kicked off and features more than 150 top styles.

While the direct-to-consumer brand is known for its "pay what you choose" sales, this event is simpler: Pieces are already discounted, and prices are up to 60 percent off. Though not everything the brand offers is included, there's still a lot to choose from. And since Everlane says it's "parting ways" with the year's top colors and washes in select styles through this sale, you'll want to act fast before they're all gone for good.

Considering the eco-conscious label counts many celebrities as fans, that also means there are some star-approved pieces in the mix. That includes The Perform Legging in the color Brandy Rose that Hilary Duff wore earlier in 2020, which are now only $43 (and still available in both regular and ankle length).

Duff's also been known to wear Everlane face masks (as have a whole host of other celebrities like Angelina Jolie and Karlie Kloss). While sadly, the popular tie-dye version isn't on sale, Everlane does have several other kinds marked down, like this pack of gray masks for $18 that look similar.

Shockingly, the brand also added some of its most classic pieces in the Goodbye 2020 Event. The markdowns include its popular Day Glove flat in three colors, one of which is currently only $35, and even The Japanese GoWeave Essential Jumpsuit in two seasonal colors for $72, which has Meghan Markle's stamp of approval.

Needless to say, this isn't a sale you want to miss out on — and since pieces are selling fast, you should probably start your shopping immediately. A few pieces below to help you get started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.