Right now, it feels as though the world has spun itself out of alignment. Whether it’s a business meeting that’s been moved to a Zoom call, a virtual movie night with friends, or an influx of video chats with loved ones, there are plenty of signs to show that the concept of a digital world has taken on new meaning. And while everyone is safely practicing social distancing, Everlane’s 100% Human Collection is doing its part, as an initiative to help those in need during this time of uncertainty.

There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has been affecting everyone — including individuals and small businesses as well as the greater economy. And while many are shifting their lives and workflow to adjust to the current state of the times, it’s important to recognize that others still need everyday resources, like food, which is where Everlane comes in.

As a way to help support those in need during this challenging time, Everlane is donating 100 percent of sales from its 100% Human collection to Feeding America and its COVID-19 Response Fund. As a non-profit organization and network of food banks across the country, Feeding America has committed itself to providing food for people who have been affected by the pandemic — including students without lunches and seniors without groceries.

Courtesy of Everlane

Everlane initially launched its 100% Human collection not only to support human rights but also bring individuals together. And now, with its 100% Human initiative, they’re providing a way for shoppers to come together (from a distance) for the cause.

If you’re looking for a classic T-shirt to add to your work from home wardrobe, start with the 100% Human Box-Cut Tee in Small Print, which is available in white and black for $25. Style it with a pair of easy sweatpants or knit trousers for a look to wear on all your laid-back days. When you need something to cozy up in, wear the 100% Human French Terry Sweatshirt in Large Print, which comes in five colorways and costs $48.

Ready to shop for a cause? Scroll down to shop Everlane’s 100% Human collection and support Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund now.

