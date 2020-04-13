There are a number of ways you could describe Anna Wintour’s signature style. Timeless, colorful, and unwavering are just a few words that might come to mind when you think of the outfits she’s has worn over the years. But perhaps it’s her sartorial consistency — often showcased in the form of a perfectly coiffed bob, a high-neck sheath dress, and rounded black sunglasses — that has made Wintour’s sense of style synonymous with her name. That said, Anna Wintour’s wearing sweatpants during quarantine. If you had any doubt about wearing your athleisure staples around the clock, she’s proving that they can be just as polished as any other piece in your closet.

Though Vogue’s EIC and Condé Nast’s creative director usually opts for Prada and Gucci, even when she swaps to something a bit more relaxed for working from home, it's a highly polished iteration. In an announcement for Vogue Global Conversations — a series of discussions surrounding the future of the fashion industry (held on none other than Zoom) — Wintour shared a photo of herself wearing a red and black striped sweater from La Ligne coordinated with a pair of red cotton track pants. The ensemble feels decidedly pared back compared to her usual looks, which often feature vibrant, statement-making prints and embellishments. But, to no one's surprise, Wintour did keep one signature accessory in the shot: her sunglasses.

This may be the first time Wintour has been seen wearing sweatpants during her stay at home, but the industry leader shows her penchant for consistency in her striped sweaters (which are quickly becoming the choice for her signature knitwear this quarantine). The top editor recently wore a navy blue and white striped sweater in a video announcement of the Vogue/CFDA Fashion Fund. She also styled a white and blue striped option with a pair of dark wash jeans for an equally chic day-off outfit. And while Wintour has become known for her classic style, her latest look makes a strong case for polished sweatpants while working from home.

If you’re looking for a new ensemble to add to your WFH wardrobe, scroll down to shop sleek sweatpants below. Then, take a cue from Wintour and dress them up with an elevated striped sweater.