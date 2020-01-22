When Valentine's Day rolls around, it's like everything gets doused in pinks, purples, and reds; the lovey dovey colors find their way onto candy wrappers, teddy bear ribbons, date night outfit choices, and plenty of makeup looks. And Essie's Valentine's Day 2020 collection will have your nails following suit — unless you opt for the wildcard color, which will still have your manicure on theme (just in a more tasty way).

The limited-edition collection features six colors at $9 each that will certainly get you in the holiday spirit with its selection of hues and super-cute packaging. Because, naturally, Essie is familiar with what it takes to create a limited-edition collection that's right on theme; its 2019 version was equally romantic, filled with glitter-flaked reds and sheer, shimmery pinks. But this year, while the color palette may run along the same vein, it's the glossy mixed with metallic foil finishes that wholeheartedly bring this collection to 2020.

For those who want to (literally) dazzle, snag the metallic foil finishes first. The traditional red, "Surprise & Delight", does exactly what it's named to do: delights with the classic color, but surprises with its dynamic finish. The other two options for the foil effect are "Piece, Love & Chocolate" — a hot pink — and a bright magenta named "Unwrap Me." Swipe on any of these three and you'll be grabbing *all* the attention.

However, Essie understands that not every mani has to make a statement. The final three shades have a glossy finish for a more understated effect — but that doesn't mean the hues are any less exciting. The most bold of the three, "Talk Sweet To Me", is a bright, rosy pink sure to make a splash.

Then, veering into darker territory is a deep cherry — "Love-Fate Relationship" — that not only fits the V-day theme, but is on trend, too. And, of course, there's the unexpected color: A creamy, chocolate-y brown aptly titled "Don't Be Choco-Late" that will have you, as they say, looking like a snack.

Head to Ulta or Target to snag the collection now, and keep scrolling for a better look at the six nail polish colors.