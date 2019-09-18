Emma Roberts Gave This Fall Accessory Trend Her Stamp Of Approval (& Made It Look So Chic)

Spooky readers, rejoice. It's that wonderful time of year when Ryan Murphy blesses (or curses) everyone with another season of American Horror Story, and Emma Roberts is set to be front and center. Titled 1984, the new season is inspired by throwback slashers like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Friday the 13th. The dark new iteration premieres on Sept. 18th, but Roberts appeared far from grim during a stroll in Los Feliz on Tues. With her hair pulled back behind a pink headband, Emma Roberts was teaching a lesson in how to wear white this fall.

Donning a pair of straight-leg eggshell pants and a matching belted jacket, the 28-year-old lent her look a funky touch with a sheer, spotted turtleneck layered beneath. Opting for open-toed sandals and a black-and-gold chainlink handbag, Roberts added a playful feel to the monochromatic moment via the tied hair adornment. Making a subtle nod toward Rosie the Riveter, the colorful accessory served a feminine flair alongside the boxy, oversized pantsuit. Striking a perfect balance between low-key LA style and flouncy femininity, Roberts' latest look fell right in line with the actor's signature street style aesthetic.

Osvaldo / BACKGRID

Everyone from Jennifer Lopez to Charlize Theron has opted for change in the hair department this season, landing on varying amounts of inches chopped. Selena Gomez got balayage, Katherine Heigl went brunette, and Courteney Cox got fringe. Not everyone is onboard with a hair makeover, though, which is where a chic headband comes in. If you're feeling less inclined for a permanent update, adding a fun hair accessory to your sartorial lineup is a low-commitment way to refresh your look this fall.

As you begin crafting your fall-ready wardrobe, shop The Zoe Report's selection of headbands inspired by Roberts' adorable outfit, ahead.

Shop The Look