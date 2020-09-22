"There was not a specific moment, but more of a culmination of years of frustration," Chloe Bartoli, well-established celebrity stylist to names like Selena Gomez, tells TZR. Since starting out in the industry at age 18, Bartoli has struggled to find well-tailored essentials for her clients — "pieces that are the foundation of any outfit and every wardrobe," as she puts them. The more time went on, the larger that white space felt. "Finally, I decided the only way forward was to create and design them myself," she says. Thus, ETERNE was born — an emerging basics label filled with edgy, confident, meticulously-designed staple pieces. With styles starting at $60, the brand officially makes celeb-worthy tailoring available — and affordable — for everyone.

As expected, launching amidst the pandemic did not come without hiccups. Bartoli and her partner, Adam Bernhard (founder of HauteLook and former president of sales at Joie) had initially planned to launch ETERNE in March, before Coronavirus upended the fashion industry and the world. "We had been working on the line for almost a year at that point," says Bartoli. As a silver lining of the pandemic, essentials have emerged as a uniform of sorts for the new normal, which has only strengthened the whirlwind response to their August launch. The brand's debut styles included ribbed tanks, long sleeved-thermals and baby tees — all of which are offered in varying crops, based on each wearer's preferred amount of coverage.

COURTESY OF ETERNE COURTESY OF ETERNE

ETERNE has continued to refresh its site with new silhouettes since, the latest of which include bike shorts and bandeau tops. What's shared across the board is that each style boasts an easy, androgynous aesthetic that's meant to empower and embolden its wearer. "That has always been my style," says Bartoli about the gender-neutral quality of ETERNE pieces. "I often wear men’s clothing as I like the fit better than women’s. We created the line for everyone, and we see women and men responding to ETERNE." As a result of the overwhelming response from men, many of whom have requested larger sizes in the very same silhouettes, Bartoli and Bernhard plan to expand on the size offering in the near future, as to better accommodate everyone. "We view the brand as providing great fit, comfort and style — and less about being gendered," Bartoli says.

For those looking to grab a few pieces for themselves, Bartoli's offering a few styling ideas of her own for the taking, all of which call on her favorites — the cropped ribbed tank and the long-sleeved boyfriend tee. "I love to style my ETERNE pieces with either a great pair of vintage Levi’s, westerns boots and a leather jacket — or, with a pantsuit and heels."

That said, continue ahead to browse the new silhouettes:

