Back when EM Cosmetics' Color Drops Serum Blush first debuted — almost a year ago to the day — the hype around the glowy, skin-soothing product was practically instantaneous. Brought to life by Michelle Phan's beauty brand last July, the serum blush is an alternative to stiff powder formulas and tacky creams, melting right into your skin whether you have foundation on or not. So, it's only fitting that the new blush shades from EM Cosmetics arrive this July, right in time for any humidity you might be facing. (No pun intended.)

Retailing at $25 per bottle, the cult-famous blush is available as of July 27 in four more shades, bringing the Color Drops range up to eight shades total. Similar to the original blush launch, there are two more everyday hues — Peachy Peach and Venetian Rose — alongside two vibrant hues: Little Lilac and Cherry Splash. The former duo offers a true soft peach and a deep rose which fans of the brand are sure to love; Venetian Rose is similar to EM Cosmetics' Rose Milk shade, and often-sold-out dusty pink that shoppers adore.

That said, Cherry Splash's punchy red hue and the bright lavender of Little Lilac are an exciting addition to the Color Drops Serum Blush lineup, and make the fan-favorite range feel more complete. Since the formula is so buildable (and the pigment on point) it won't take much to create going-out looks with either new shade.

Courtesy of EM Cosmetics

You're in for a treat if you've never tried the Color Drops Serum Blush before, too. It's one thing to read the product name and description, and another to actually have the blush in front of you — the texture is shockingly close to an actual skincare serum. (And the formula is as well, thanks to sacha inchi oil, squalane, and hyaluronic acid.) To get the formula out of the bottle, you have to extract it with the built-in dropper, then just tap, blend, or brush it out onto your skin.

Just remember that these blushes do have a funny way of selling out — so if you have your heart set on any of the four new colors, go ahead and swoop while you still can. Ahead, each new Color Drops Serum Blush shade.

