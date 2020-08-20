For decades, Chanel's best-in-class boutique experience has been an integral part of the fashion house itself. Originating at its fabled 31 Rue Cambon flagship, each shop delivers an unrivaled client experience that's raised the bar across all luxury shopping. So, it's no surprise that, as fashion brands have expanded their in-store shopping experience to online channels, Chanel has taken its time to perfect the shift. After first introducing sunglasses to its site in 2018, Chanel's eyewear just made its e-commerce debut — and the shopping experience is as seamless as you'd expect.

On Aug. 20, the fashion house migrated the second-ever product category to CHANEL.com. Its arrival includes Chanel's Fall 2020 eyewear collection, all of which are rife with Chanel's iconic codes. Take, for example, its Cat Eye Eyeglasses, which are imbued with its visual language of tweed. Between two acetate plates, strands of gently woven metallic threads are displayed, extending the brand's historic savoir faire in tweed work through to its eyewear. Many silhouettes are also inspired by Gabrielle 'Coco' Chanel, herself. Coco was an eyeglass wearer, frequently donning a pair of rounded frames while designing. The pairs in this collection wield the same smooth edges, and all serve as the perfect accoutrement to an LBD.

COURTESY OF CHANEL

The e-commerce launch also brought Chanel's unparalleled shopping experience with it. Shoppers can sort through pairs by color, silhouette, and theme — which, with over 300 elegant styles, fully aides in the selection process. To help tailor the experience to each individual's preferences, shoppers can virtually "try on" all pairs, with an optical size guide available as a resource as well. From there, shoppers can use the Store Locater to access opticians in their area to fulfill the prescription end of the process. Chanel shoppers also will have access to premier services at local opticians, from complimentary frame fittings to eye exams.

To test-drive the shopping experience, yourself, continue ahead:

