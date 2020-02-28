You know the little devil who sits on your left shoulder? The one who whispers "cut your hair" repeatedly until you wind up going a little too far with the scissors, only to regret it the very next day. No matter how many times you've been through it, that deceitful voice can be too much to ignore. Enter: Elle Fanning's faux bob, aka the best of both worlds.

The latest in celebrity haircuts to copy isn't actually a cut at all; it's merely an optical illusion. Fanning attended the premiere of her new movie, The Roads Not Taken, at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival and it's clear to see that her reign from the 2019 Cannes Film Festival — when she *really* became a sensation — is only the beginning. There's plenty more Old Hollywood to see.

The actor attended Weds.'s event in possibly the chicest Armani Privé gown in history, with a fishtail hemline and a satin bow-tied sash as a belt. And keeping to the vintage theme was a Downton Abbey-esque bob that landed right at the jawline, much higher than her usual length. You might have thought the actor had given into an era chop, but then her hairstylist, 454 North Salon's Jenda Alcorn, confirmed that it was only tied up.

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

How's that for magician-level hair trickery? It isn't the first time Fanning has played illusionist, either. The last time she fooled us with a faux bob was during her historic run in Cannes, though you might have been distracted by that '50s-era Dior two piece that reportedly took 450 hours to make.

It's the perfect, non-committing alternative to giving into the hair devil's evil whispers, too. Here's what you do the next time you're feeling like a change: First, give yourself a bit of '20s wave. Then, separate your hair into twin pigtails, gathered loosely with invisible elastics at or just below the shoulders. Loop those pigtails up and under, securing with bobby pins, until your chin-grazing bob takes shape. Add a glamorous, oversized clip for a final touch and voila! A modern-day Grace Kelly.

Everything you need for Elle Fanning's retro hairstyle, ahead.