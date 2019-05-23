Elle Fanning Just Wore Her Strongest Red-Carpet Look At Cannes — & It Took Over 450 Hours To Make

Elle Fanning has completely monopolized the red carpet scene in Cannes. Her enormous ballgowns and vintage style in the French Riviera have confirmed that she might just be the chicest 21-year-old on earth. Tues.'s '50s-inspired outfit guaranteed Elle Fanning will be at the top of every Cannes Film Festival best dressed list, which means it was totally worth the 450 hours it took to make.

Not only is this Teen Spirit actor the youngest juror in Cannes history, but she's definitely among the most fashionable, too. Fanning has been showing the red carpet who's boss since day one of the festival, when she turned up on the Mediterranean coast looking like the epitome of old-Hollywood glamour in a chiffon, necktie-adorned blouse and black A-line midi skirt.

She's since caught the attention of every designer and fashion title out there with that ethereal Valentino haute couture floral dress from the Les Miserables premiere, the Barbie-like pink ballgown she wore to the Chopard party, and every glorious look in-between. Nothing, however, will beat the vintage-inspired organza blouse and tulle skirt she sported to Once Upon a Time In Hollywood.

With that wide-brimmed hat, hot-pink lip, and retro pin curls, Fanning was a French girl from the '50s brought back to life.

The Dior Haute Couture look contained a delicate sheer top with an oversized pussybow neckline and elegant blouson sleeves. Layers upon layers of pleated navy-blue tulle gave the actor a classic A-line silhouette, and when she dipped her head down to shield her eyes with the brim of that black macramé hat, the crowd went wild.

According to InStyle, Fanning's iconic Cannes look took a whopping 450 hours to make. The Dior team worked the equivalent of 18 days around the clock to get every little detail right in the silk organza top, and to shape 164 feet of tulle into a tidy flared skirt (which alone required a reported 200 hours).

Other iconic looks that have taken this long to create include Blake Lively's 2018 Met Gala Versace gown (600 hours) and Priyanka Chopra's cape-adorned silver dress, also Dior, from the 2019 Met Gala (1,500 hours). Those looks featured intricate beading and feathery detailing, however, while Fanning's was one big cluster of organza and tulle.

The old-school look was fully worth the time commitment in the end, though, seeing as it will absolutely be written into this film festival's history. The Cannes red carpet will never be the same again.