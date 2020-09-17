There are no shortage of products for getting that glow — oh no — it's the making it stay part where it becomes a conundrum. No matter how much highlighter and dewy foundation you use, when you check back in the mirror halfway through the day it seems to have evaporated into the ether. To keep it going, you need a sidekick of sorts, and courtesy of this new launch you'll have two. Enter: the Elaluz All Day Beauty Water and Beauty Oil, a duo that has your back when it comes to radiance.

Tagging along behind the glittering 24k Lip Therapy and Lip & Cheek Stain, these new drops are the freshest additions to influencer and entrepreneur Camila Coelho's beauty line, and are catered more toward your complexion. While you may already have a drawer full of sprays and mists, one that won't contribute to the melting of your makeup is a rarity.

Any frequent spray user can relate to the pain that is oversized droplets — you know the ones that accidentally slip out of classic spray bottles that make streaking and running inevitable. Hence why Elaluz specially designed the pump nozzle so you'll no longer have trust issues with spraying anything over top of your makeup again. The water also goes beyond your standard priming and setting.

Courtesy of Elaluz

Rather than just keeping your look in place, there's a mixture of ingredients that will actually nourish your skin and revive that midday face, thanks to ingredients like bataua fruit and buriti oils, as well as papaya and guarana extracts. Together, it's a win-win — they moisturize, resurface, tone, and increase blood flow without ruining your morning's work.

Since there are a few oils included, a light shake is needed to ensure the heterogeneous mixture evenly disperses. You can apply it before and after makeup and any time throughout the day when your face looks like it could use a good pick-me-up.

But this is simply one half of the equation for an all-day glow. Before you start spritzing away too much, the new Beauty Oil deserves a minute in the spotlight, too.

Courtesy of Elaluz

Prior to makeup application (and maybe after one spray of the All Day Beauty Water), you'll want to rub this blend of cacay, buriti fruit, and cupuacu oils into your skin. From it, you can expect a softer, smoother, hydrated complexion, plus protection for your stores of collagen and elastin. And just like that, you'll be beaming all day.

Up ahead, the new products that offer an around-the-clock glow.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.