While a full face of makeup is always fun, there's something secretly freeing about accidentally forgetting your makeup bag or maybe even consciously leaving it at home. Once the initial panic settles, relying on your diehard go-to products that only really dwell in your purse is refreshing. And if you happen to be one of those makeup lovers who appreciates a full face as much as a fresh face, you'll be excited by the launch of Elaluz, Camila Coelho's new beauty brand, a conscious luxury line that's meant to pare down your collection to the just the essentials.

The influencer and entrepreneur's new venture goes live on Aug. 3, and is starting simple with just two hero products: 24K Lip Therapy and Lip & Cheek Stain, which will be available for $28 and $34 respectively on Elaluz's website. "I wanted Elaluz to be a luxury brand, but a mindful luxury brand," Coelho tells me over Zoom. "A brand that would have inclusivity, sustainability, and transparency as our main pillars. A brand that was mindful when it came to ingredients, packaging — everything."

One of the most important factors for upholding these standards and Coelho's values was bringing her Brazilian heritage into it, so she chose a Portuguese name (Elaluz means "she is light"), started with lip products, and focused on the particular ingredients.

"You’ll see that in a lot of our products you will have Brazilian exotic ingredients that a lot of times most brands won’t use. As a Brazilian and Latina, it’s so important to me," says Coelho. Ingredients in her Lip & Cheek Stain like guarana, which is anti-microbial and can reduce damage from premature aging, and buriti fruit oil and cupuacu seed butter in her 24K Lip Therapy, which moisturize and protect elasticity, all grow in Brazil — where Coelho's love for beauty also took root.

Growing up in a small tropical town in Brazil, Coelho was always a beauty lover, but says wearing a full face of makeup wasn't all that common given the heat. Even still, she says everyone always wore a good lipstick. “I really had my grandmother as my biggest inspiration when it came to beauty; she was always done up and even when she was in the kitchen cooking for us, she was that woman and she just had a beautiful light around her," she says. "She was the one who gave me my first red lipstick and that really inspired me to keep being this beauty lover that I was."

Courtesy of Elaluz

This love led Coelho to a career in beauty — and one that's culminated in her dream of starting beauty line for modern women, most of whom lead busy lives. “We're always on the go and we want products that are really practical that’ll work for us on the go — for people who love to put makeup on every day and for those who don’t," she says.

This led to the stain, which can be used over and under other products or by itself for a long-lasting tint on the cheeks and lips, and the Lip Therapy, which serves as a mask and balm in one that also provides a touch of color. While her lip essentials were borne from this idea, they're the first two out of many other categories the brand will be delving into — which will soon include skin care and haircare, catered to all beauty lovers. Until then, shop the first two launches, ahead.

