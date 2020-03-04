Sure, March may have its share of warmer weather and seasonal sales, but any Drunk Elephant fan will tell you the same thing: April can't come soon enough. Although the brand just announced it's entering the haircare game on Apr. 3, Drunk Elephant body care now has the online beauty community buzzing. That's right, the cult-favorite skincare brand will be dropping three new body products next month.

Meet the Kamili Cream Body Cleanser, Sili Body Lotion, and Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream — Drunk Elephant's upcoming all-over skincare lineup. "I created hair + body because I want to be able to implement my philosophy from head to toe. Skin is skin — and whether we call it the scalp or the eye area or the legs, it can only function at its healthiest when it's treated with smart, nourishing, skin-compatible ingredients," noted a quote from founder Tiffany Masterson in press materials. "All skin deserves to be respected."

At $16, the upcoming Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream is the most affordable of the body-care line (the Kamili Cream Body Cleanser and Sili Body Lotion will both retail for $20). And beyond being formulated without Drunk Elephant's "Suspicious 6" — essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical screens, fragrance/dyes, and sodium lauryl sulfate — the deodorant also features an ingredients list free of baking soda or aluminum-derived products.

Courtesy of Drunk Elephant

Instead, Sweet Pitti uses a mandelic acid and arrowroot blend to decrease bacteria and absorb moisture. Those who often experience post-shaving irritation will enjoy the formula in particular; it includes marula, baobab, and mongongo seed oil on top of shea and marula butter. And even though it's made without extra fragrance, Sweet Pitti's creamy formula does have a unique almond scent. Think bright, sweet amaretto.

However, the Sili Body Lotion and the Kamili Cream Body Cleanser probably are exactly what Drunk Elephant fans have been looking for after the brand's haircare line was announced. The almond-scented Kamili Cream rounds out your shower routine, throwing in an extra layer of skin-soothing marula, sweet almond, sacha inchi seed, and maracuja oils. The quick-absorbing body lotion lets you keep those moisturizing ingredients locked in; sodium PCA, squalane, and a ceramide blend all work together, creating an intensely hydrating combo accented with botanicals.

Courtesy of Drunk Elephant

You won't have to wait long to snag the new products for yourself, too. Like Drunk Elephant's upcoming hair care, the new body-care products drop on the beauty brand's website (and at Sephora) on Apr. 3.