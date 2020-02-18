One of the most highly anticipated Drunk Elephant launches of 2020 is almost here — and it's not even technically skin care. On Apr. 3, Drunk Elephant's long-awaited haircare line is finally arriving. "I developed my hair line for many reasons, the main one being that I wanted to apply my unique skincare philosophy to the scalp — because the scalp is skin, too," founder Tiffany Masterson explained in a press release quote. "My customers have loved this approach for their face and have been asking for something they could use for their hair and body (and to be honest, I was wishing for the same thing in my own personal routine)."

Rumors about the brand's first-ever hair collection began swirling last November, when celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan shared a photo of Jennifer Aniston on Instagram, mentioning in the description that he used a Drunk Elephant detangling spray. Turns out, the stylist had a hand in the launch, too.

"I had been talking to my longtime childhood friend, hairstylist Chris McMillan (who knows a lot about hair) about some sort of collaboration," Masterson continued. "I knew I could formulate interesting and innovative hair products and I knew Chris could test them out on different hair all day, every day and give me the feedback I needed to get things right. Everything lined up the right way at the right time."

Courtesy of Drunk Elephant

It's one giant step for the brand, as well. Drunk Elephant's first foray into hair care will include four products: The $25 Cocomino Glossing Shampoo, $25 Cocomino Marula Cream Conditioner, that aforementioned $25 Wild Marula Tangle Spray, and the $36 T.L.C. Happi Scalp Scrub. Like the “Clean Compatible” beauty line itself, products will be formulated sans certain ingredients, such as sulfates, silicones, or parabens. Better yet, the bottles look just like Drunk Elephant's skincare products, with formulas that play on certain ones (like the mega-popular T.L.C. Sukari Babyfacial or the Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil).

Take note that the upcoming hair line is a permanent addition to Drunk Elephant's repertoire, too — though you should still mark your calendar for Apr. 3. The new Drunk Elephant haircare line arrives that day, and will be available from select retailers such as Sephora, Space NK, and more.