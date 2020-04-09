Contrary to popular belief, spring can be a year-round event — as long as you have the right diptyque candle to light up. Creators of flawless fragrances (and many an Instagram trend), the French parfumerie and home decor brand has a way with vibrant, nature-inspired scents; just ask those who will gladly spend $70 per fig and berry candle. Though, for spring, the fragrance house's focus is on florals rather than fruit. Arriving online in a little over a week, diptyque's Coloring Spring collection celebrates the season's blossoms, and adds a pop of color to the brand's traditionally minimalist aesthetic.

To do so, diptyque transformed five of its staple floral candles, housing them in new, limited-edition containers that are much more colorful than its signature black-and-white tumblers. Available for $74 per 190-gram candle, shoppers are able to choose between Mimosa, Freesia, Géranium Rosa, Iris, and Choisya. Each one is paired with a bright jar that fits the flower captured inside, such as Géranium Rosa's new scarlet-and-pink packaging, or Mimosa's pale gold and botanical green.

You will have to wait just a little bit longer to grab the upcoming collection, though. Diptyque's Coloring Spring launch arrives April 20 — just in time for any Mother's Day shopping (hint, hint) — and will be available via diptyque boutiques and Nordstrom.

Courtesy of diptyque

If this ends up being your first diptyque purchase, you may be surprised by how pure the scents from the Coloring Spring collection are. While other brands often enhance floral notes with complementary scents like musk or sandalwood, diptyque's seasonal flower candles are meant to smell "untouched." This puts the emphasis on the natural plant itself; and creates fragrances that are clean and comfortable, rather than overpowering.

Courtesy of diptyque

As with any limited-edition diptyque release, you'll want to pounce quickly if you plan on buying it — so make sure you add the April 20 launch to your calendar if you want to bring the brand's colorful spring collection into your own home. (Or, you know, the home of anyone lucky enough to get one as a gift.)