Hollywood has provided an endless list of bona fide style icons over the years — but only a few seem to resonate with modern-day viewers quite like Diane Keaton. Perhaps it was her iconic menswear-inspired ensembles from Annie Hall (and every look after) that catapulted her into the upper echelons of the fashion world. But if you look at Diane Keaton’s casual look, as well as any of her other ensembles, one thing is clear: The actor’s sense of style is one that transcends both time and trends.

As a woman known for her cool take on classic suit pieces and feminine silhouettes, Keaton has undoubtedly mastered the balance between maximalist prints and a minimalist aesthetic. Often seen in a variety of plaids, checks, polka dots, and stripes juxtaposed with neutral color palettes, the actor’s style feels distinctly unique and definitively her — and her latest ensemble is just the same.

Keaton was spotted in Los Angeles on Mar. 28 for an easy stroll outside, and while she donned a more casual ensemble for the occasion, she still managed to make it a fashion moment. For her relaxing walk in the sun, the Academy Award-winning 74-year-old actor sported black and white houndstooth trousers with a black shirt and navy cardigan embellished with a sheriff’s star.

GJC / BACKGRID

The star finished off her ensemble with polka dot oxford shoes, a lightweight scarf, and a baseball cap, giving her look a low-key but put-together appeal. And in light of the global pandemic, she also wore a protective medical mask and latex gloves.

If there’s anyone who can make a fashion statement during a laid-back walk, it’s Keaton — and this outfit proves it. Showing no aversion to mixed prints or unexpected details, the actor created an ensemble that feels elevated with the houndstooth trousers while maintaining an air of sophisticated comfort with the cardigan. And with cool additions like the sheriff’s badge and the baseball cap, the star has made the ensemble entirely her own.

If you want to channel Keaton’s style in your next casual look, scroll down to shop TZR’s favorite pieces to recreate the outfit on your own.

