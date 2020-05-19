Dermstore’s Summer 2020 Event Means Up To 20% Off So Many Rarely Discounted Products
Whether you've ramped up your skincare routine during quarantine or have just stuck to your basics, chances are you've started to hit pan on a few products. Luckily, for all those digging out the last drops of a serum or cleanser, Dermstore’s Summer Event is happening right now and products that rarely go on sale are up to 20 percent off. And, if by some miracle, you're all set with you skincare needs, the retailer has other discounted offerings — like haircare, tools, and makeup — up for grabs, as well.
Starting May 19 and ending May 27, Dermstore's summer sale is a week of savings on more than 30 brands like PCA Skin, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, and Perricone MD. Each brand has either its entire line or certain products on sale — and, thankfully, the majority of those are 20 percent off. You can stock up on a skincare cult favorite like Sunday Riley's Good Genes, marked down 20 percent to $97.60, or give your hair some TLC with dpHUE's Apple Cider Vinegar Hair Rinse, now $28. All you have to do is remember to type in the promo code "SUMMER" at checkout.
Plus, if you're a Dermstore Rewards member, there are a few brands, like Supergoop!, EltaMD, and Oribe, that you'll earn double points for on each purchase. If you're not a member already, it's worth it to sign up — because there are many other perks, like 5 percent back on each purchase, that come with it.
Below, 11 products from Dermstore's sale you're going to want to grab before they're gone (or, well, marked back to full price).
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Good Genes has garnered a cult following and for good reason. The now-$97.60 lactic acid treatment is a gentle exfoliator with ingredients like licorice, lemongrass, and aloe that soothe and brighten skin, as well.
Streamline your skincare routine with this all-in-one serum that's now $140. It includes six different vitamins — C, E, A, B3, B12, and D3 — to boost cell growth, even skin tone and texture, hydrate, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, and the list goes on.
Beat dehydrated and dull under eyes with this now-$91.80 eye cream. It combines hyaluronic acid with vitamins A, C, and E to moisturize, provide antioxidant protection, and brighten the area.
Snag this three-piece drying set at 20 percent off for $199.20. It includes the dryer, a wide nozzle, and a narrow nozzle concentrator for both sleek and voluminous options.
For $60, you can use the same moisturizer Emily Ratajkowski has been using during quarantine. It combines ferulic acid and retinol to reduce hyperpigmentation while the brand's ECG Cellular complex provides time-released hydration.
Looking for a highlighter? A foundation? A concealer? Meet: The Sensual Skin Enhancer, which is conveniently whatever you want it to be. It comes in 15 shades, is ultra buildable, and leaves a dewy finish thanks to honey and jojoba oil. And it's now $38.40.
If you have five minutes, you have time to get a mini facial. This now-$159.20 tool has electrical microcurrent technology that stimulates skin, tones muscles, and reduces appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, the kit comes with a primer, hydrating gel so, you're set to start ASAP.
Get your glow on with this now-$107.95 vitamin C serum. Not only does it brighten and even the skin's complexion, but it provides antioxidant protection against UV rays. Apply before sunscreen or makeup application for all-day hydration.
Pick up PCA Skin's highly rated, gentle cleanser for $26.40. Made for those with "normal," sensitive, and rosacea-prone skin in mind, the cleanser is non-irritating and paraben-free.
Marked down to $28, this conditioner and scalp cleanser is just what your hair has been asking for. The apple cider vinegar rids of dirt and build-up on the scalp while aloe vera and argan oil smooth and hydrate strands.
There's no need to stress about hitting bottom on this jumbo-size moisturizer for *at least* a few months, mainly because a little bit goes a long way. It's lightweight and non-greasy, but still provides serious hydration. Get it in all its 4-ounce glory for $86.40.