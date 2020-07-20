Your jeans aren't getting quite as much wear these days, so it might take a little out-of-the-box thinking to get you excited about denim again. Luxury handbag brand Delvaux's denim collection puts an inspired spin on your go-to staple. As an ode to denim icon Gloria Vanderbilt, the label reimagines three of its best-known silhouettes in jean-inspired iterations, the Brillant MM Trench, the Coolbox MM, and the Pin Mini Bucket. Previously exclusive to in-store purchases only, the new collection is also available on the brands newly launched e-boutique now.

Delvaux was founded in 1829, and has become best known more recently for its clean, sleek silhouettes and its take on understated luxury. Since the appointment of Artistic Director Christina Zeller in 2015, the Belgian brand has expanded its footprint within the industry, with its minimal and playful designs worn by Rihanna, Angelina Jolie, and Katie Holmes. For the latest collection, the brand looked to Belgian creatives — photographer Serge Leblon and model Elise Crombez — to bring to life the homage to the blue jean.

The Denim collection is made of warped and wefted cotton from Japan, and includes three creative reinterpretations of its signature silhouettes with staple jean detailing like gold hardware, mustard thread and deep indigo wash. The Brilliant MM Trench bag, $5,890, its top-handle front flap style, is reimagined with denim front pockets and a gold buckle. The Cool Box, $2,950, is an oblong double-handled bowling bag shape that reads both youthful and retro at once. Lastly, the Pin Mini Bucket bag, $1,900, is an unmistakable homage to blue jeans, with its slender rendering, curved bottom, and a horizontal patch pocket appliquéd across its front.

The darker denim hue is easy to incorporate into your everyday summer wardrobe. Try the structured Brilliant bag with a white maxi dress and minimalist sandals. For a night when you're inclined to dress up, try the Pin Mini Bucket with a playful floral tank dress and a pair of mules, or make the Cool Box your daily summer arm candy by pairing with denim bottoms of a contrasting wash like pale blue or acid grey.

Consider adding to your handbag collection with a glamorous rework of a timeless classic with Delvaux's Denim Collection, below.

