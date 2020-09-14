Bright-as-a-highlighter lids are the makeup trend du jour, and Danessa Myricks Beauty's Colorfix Neons are about to become the leading source. The multi-hyphenate makeup artist is treasured for her Colorfix creations — a series of virtual face paints for adults — and the beloved range just unveiled its boldest scheme to date.

A survey of Myricks' Instagram feed will leave you longing for a paint-splattered lid or a sheet of gold leaf for some advanced-level experimentation. Her unending cache of abstract eye porn gives you no choice but to click through to her e-store, where you inevitably pack your cart full of upbeat cosmetics with eccentric names like Metals ("micro-fine metallic powder" aka glitter) and Enlight Halo Powders (granulated glow). It truly is like the beauty version of an art supply store.

One of the most adored collections of Danessa Myricks Beauty's unique lineup has been Colorfix, a multi-purpose cream offered in matte, metallic, glitter, nude, clear, and now a highly on-trend neon range. September's six new additions include Bubble Gum (light pink), Jellybean (bright orange), Lollipop (purple), Rainbow (fuchsia), UFO (yellow), and Wasabi (lime green).

This latest assortment of $18 liquid pigments is right on par with the current look-at-me eyeshadow trend.

Since the beginning of quarantine, eye makeup has gotten more intense by the minute. Myricks is simply delivering on the demand for color explosion in the style of Chrissy Teigen and Tracee Ellis Ross. Her Colorfix Neon hybrid creams can be used as a stand-alone eyeshadow, a lipstick, or, rather, a very authoritative blush, but for even more pizazz, the brand recommends layering it under glitter, using it with the Colorfix Glaze for a glassy finish, or mixing colors together for your own custom shade.

In addition to launching six new Colorfix hues, Danessa Myricks Beauty also added three new shades of its Illuminating Veil range (a pigmented cream highlighter) and a golden version of its Prism FX Hydrating Lotion (a prismatic liquid elixir packed with vitamin E and squalene). Shop the new additions now at DanessaMyricksBeauty.com.

