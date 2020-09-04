Scroll through Danessa Myricks' Instagram and you will be treated to one of the most superior collections of eye makeup porn on the whole entire internet: paint-splattered lids, futuristic white liner, watercolor, gilding. While it may actually be impossible to mimic her expertise at home, the celebrated artist at least discloses the tools needed to do so. During the Danessa Myricks Beauty Labor Day sale, many of them will be 30 percent off.

If you're at all familiar with the mastery of this self-described "accidental makeup artist" and educator, you know that her M.O. is experimentation and, above all, fun. She coined over-the-top eye makeup even before quarantine tutorials declared Big Drama as 2020's breakout trend. And unlike other makeup artists of her caliber, she doesn't keep her methods a secret.

On the contrary, pretty much every tool she uses is shouted out and made available by way of her own eponymous brand, Danessa Myricks Beauty. Here is where you'll find that clear glaze from the fan-favorite Colorfix range she often uses to turn her matte masterpieces suddenly glossy, or the liquid Cushion Liner that comes in a whopping dozen brilliant shades.

It's not all eye makeup, either. Myricks' namesake brand includes skin care, illuminators, foundations, bronzers, contours, and more. Use the code TAKEOFF30 on any product now through Sept. 7 for 30 percent off.

The Zoe Report's favorite sale finds on DanessaMyricksBeauty.com, below.

